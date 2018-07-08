Potential Trump Supreme Court nominee Kethledge attends anti-gay activist church

Raymond Kethledge is reportedly on Donald Trump’s short-list for the Supreme Court.

In addition to being a staunch conservative, Kethledge is a member of the Anglican Church in North America. An offshoot of the more moderate Episcopal Church, the ACNA was created in 2009 because the far-right fringe of the church felt that Episcopalians weren’t anti-gay and anti-women enough. Specifically, they were upset that the Episcopal Church had endorsed a gay bishop, same-sex marriage, and the ordination of women.

Yes, while many faiths have a ways to go with how they treat LGBT people and women, Kethledge’s church was created expressly to protect and enshrine homophobia and sexism.

The spiritual leader of ACNA was notorious anti-gay bigot Peter Akinola, a Nigerian bishop who endorsed legislation to outlaw same-sex relationships (and throw gay married couples in jail for 5 years), clubs, organizations, and public displays of support for homosexuality (including parades, and even statements). Akinola ushered in a horrific era of homophobia in Nigeria.

Now, keep in mind that Nigeria is a country in which “Christians” have killed children they deem to be “witches,” and Anglican leaders have called same-sex marriage “a holocaust.” Akinola, for his part, also suggested that homosexuality is a Western thing (this is a common myth among anti-gay bigots in Africa, that the West created gays, and we have infected Africa with our sickness). This is the man, and the ideology, behind Kethledge’s church.

Here is a portion of Akinola’s letter in support of Nigeria’s draconian anti-gay bill in 2009:

Same sex marriage apart from being ungodly is also unscriptural, unnatural, unprofitable, unhealthy, uncultural, un-African and un-Nigerian. It is a perversion, a deviation and an aberation that is capable of engendering moral and social holocaust in this country. It is also capable of extincting mankind and as such should never be allowed to take root in Nigeria. Outlawing it is to ensure the continued existence of this nation. The need for doing this is urgent, compelling and imperative. The time is now. The Most Revd. Peter J. Akinola

Archbishop Primate and Metropolitan

Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion)

Here’s a bit more from Akinola, during the discussion of the bill:

The penalty for engaging in same gender marriage should be 5 years imprisonment each. “The introduction of this bill… is one of the best things that have happened to us as a nation.” “Any society or nation that approves same sex union as an acceptable lifestyle is in an advanced stage of corruption/moral decay. This bill, therefore seeks to sheild Nigeria from the complete annihiliation that will follow the wrath of God should this practice be accepted as normal in the land.”

So now you know where Raymond Kethledge is coming from, and it’s not pretty.

It’s funny. Donald Trump crowed repeatedly during the campaign about how he would be so much more pro-LGBT than Hillary Clinton. Remember, Trump even brought a rainbow flag on stage at one appearance.

It was just another lie.