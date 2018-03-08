Dan Savage on sex & politics (podcast)

Advice columnist and LGBT advocate Dan Savage joins us for a wide-ranging conversation about politics, sex, and everything in between.

This episode is definitely not-safe-for-work.

We talk to Dan about conservative dating advice, Donald Trump, Dan’s fear of the Titanic, the gun debate, the Mueller Trump-Russia probe, chariot racing (don’t ask), Oscar pervertibles (don’t ask), monogamy, kink, and the intersection of sex and politics.

And we’re proud to announce that we’re joining Dan in a new project announced during the podcast: OnlyMerrick.com, a new effort to take back the Supreme Court seat the Republican stole from Merrick Garland.

It was a hilarious, and sometimes-serious, hour that we think you’ll really enjoy. We know we did. You can listen below:

