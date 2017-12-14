YES WE CAN defeat Roy Moore!
Our latest UnPresidented Podcast celebrates Roy Moore’s big loss.
We also discuss the faux FBI scandal the GOP is using to undercut the Trump-Russia investigation, and Omarosa’s ignominious departure from the White House.
Just click to listen below:
John Aravosis
