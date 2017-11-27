“Treason’s Greetings” – Resistance Xmas gifts

11/27/17 5:14pm by 0

We’ve got some last-minute stocking stuffer t-shirts that will only be available over the next week until Sunday, December 3 (so folks can get them in time for Christmas), and which help fund our Resistance work.

Here are the two new designs:

NEVERTHELESS, SHE PERSISTED

TREASON’S GREETINGS

The first is our very-popular “Nevertheless, she persisted” design — personally, I think TIME is going to make women its Person of the Year 2017. Regardless, this is clearly our year of the woman.

And the second is a popular design I sold over ten years ago during the Bush administration, and just had to bring back for Donald Trump: “Treason’s Greetings.”

Here they are — they come in a variety of colors, unisex and women’s styles:

The shirts are $25 each — and a sizable portion of each purpose goes directly to fund my work. (The more shirts we sell, the better the commission.) Please have a look, buy some, and share them with your friends on social media.

Thanks so much!

