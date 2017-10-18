In national security circles, a “useful idiot” is an American citizen who unwittingly works for a foreign intelligence agency, and is so dumb that he doesn’t even realize that he’s selling out his own country.

In Sean Hannity’s case, the term useful idiot might be too generous. Hannity, and Fox News overall, have found Julian-Assange-Jesus, and are doing all they can to get Assange a presidential pardon, and to exonerate Russia in the ongoing investigation of Putin’s interference in the 2018 election.

In our latest podcast, Cliff Schecter and I talking about Hannity insanity and much more. The list of our topics, and the various time markers in the podcast where we hit on each issue, follow the podcast itself, below:

Here’s a roadmap to today’s show: Scaramucci, Holocaust humor & watering down the social norms (0:00); Trump refusing to talk about the special forces lost in Niger (11:23); the US Chamber of Commerce won’t endorse Roy Moore (15:04); McCain calls Trump “unpatriotic” (18:49); an alien abductee runs for Congress (30:34); a TrumpCare update (39:20); GOP rent-boys, value-voters, Seb Gorka, and Nazis (44:19); Mike Pence and hanging gays (47:27); whatever you do, don’t blame Trump (53:43); Fox News goes all Pravda on Hillary (54:49); Julian Assange on women (1:01:32); Sean Hannity, useful idiot (1:06:49); and Trump as Silvio Dante from the Sopranos (1:18:05). All that and more on today’s episode, with John Aravosis & Cliff Schecter.

