What religious right leader had an affinity for gay sex art?

How's that headline for a teaser?

In today’s podcast, Cliff Schecter I delve into a number of topics — primarily Obamacare repeal and Paul Manafort’s latest legal problems with the FBI — but we also touch on a number of other issues in the news, including the strange tale of a new bundt pan I purchased this weekend at an estate sale in DC that turned out to be the home of a top name in the religious right. Oh, it gets better.

Suffice it to say, in addition to a $4 cake mold, I walked away with a big helping of religious right hypocrisy.

I've posted our podcast below, and here's the rundown of topics, and where you can find them in this episode:

During his UN speech Trump calls North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un “rocket man” (0:00), the GOP prepares to repeal Obamacare (again) with the worst bill yet (4:19), John buys a bundt pan from a gay-sex loving family values conservative (6:55), Hillary trolls Donald Trump deliciously (13:20), Don Jr. and Kellyanne turn down Secret Service protection (16:42), Sean Spicer tries to cleanse his soul at the Emmys (20:13), the physics of pee (29:23), former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort in deeper water than ever (30:06), more on the GOP effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act (35:39), John offers some personal thoughts on his healthcare (51:00), Cliff provides some action steps on ACA repeal (54:30), Trump wants a military parade North-Korea style (58:25), and more about Seb Gorka’s penis (1:00:56).

Thanks for your support, and here's our latest: