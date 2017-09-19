Gay sex art in the home of a religious right leader?

9/19/17 5:28pm by 1

How’s that headline for a teaser?

In today’s podcast, Cliff Schecter I delve into a number of topics — primarily Obamacare repeal and Paul Manafort’s latest legal problems with the FBI — but we also touch on a number of other issues in the news, including the strange tale of a new bundt pan I purchased this weekend at an estate sale in DC that turned out to be the home of a top name in the religious right. Oh, it gets better.

Suffice it to say, in addition to a $4 cake mold, I walked away with a hearty laugh.

I’ve posted our podcast below, and here’s the rundown of topics, and where you can find them in this episode:

During his UN speech Trump calls North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un “rocket man” (0:00), the GOP prepares to repeal Obamacare (again) with the worst bill yet (4:19), John buys a bundt pan from a gay-sex loving family values conservative (6:55), Hillary trolls Donald Trump deliciously (13:20), Don Jr. and Kellyanne turn down Secret Service protection (16:42), Sean Spicer tries to cleanse his soul at the Emmys (20:13), the physics of pee (29:23), former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort in deeper water than ever (30:06), more on the GOP effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act (35:39), John offers some personal thoughts on his healthcare (51:00), Cliff provides some action steps on ACA repeal (54:30), Trump wants a military parade North-Korea style (58:25), and more about Seb Gorka’s penis (1:00:56).

And if you like our podcast, please subscribe on iTunes and leave us a rating & review (and if you don’t like iTunes, we’re on all the topic services, just Google my last name — it’s the UnPresidented Podcast, with me and Cliff Schecter). It helps us out a LOT to subscribe, rate and review the show on iTunes — so please do.

And to support the show by donating, with gives you a subscription to our premium episodes which are behind a firewall — half of our episodes are premium — go to Patreon and click the “Become a Patron” button on the right. A minimum contribution of $5/month gives you access to the entire show. (And thanks to all who have already subscribed — in just 3 weeks, we’ve already got 75 paid subscribers!)

Thanks for your support, and here’s our latest:

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,


Follow me on Twitter: @aravosis | @americablog | @americabloggay | Facebook | Instagram | Google+ | LinkedIn. John Aravosis is the Executive Editor of AMERICAblog, which he founded in 2004. He has a joint law degree (JD) and masters in Foreign Service from Georgetown; and has worked in the US Senate, World Bank, Children's Defense Fund, the United Nations Development Programme, and as a stringer for the Economist. He is a frequent TV pundit, having appeared on the O'Reilly Factor, Hardball, World News Tonight, Nightline, AM Joy & Reliable Sources, among others. John lives in Washington, DC. .

Share This Post
  • scooternva

    Amazing story, John. I feel bad for the widower, but won’t shed a tear for Lee LaHate. He chose to work as the chief financial officer for one of the most awful anti-LGBT hate organizations in the country. The fact that he was gay just makes it worse– he obviously chose money over his fellow members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community. Again, I feel for his husband, but I’m having trouble working up any sympathy for LL.

© 2017 AMERICAblog Media, LLC. All rights reserved. · Entries RSS
CLOSE

Ed Gillespie, repudiate the support of this sexual predator

Trump-eyes

There's an avowed sexual predator on the loose, and he just endorsed the Republican nominee for Governor of Virginia, Ed Gillespie. Tell Gillespie to repudiate the support of Donald Trump. The election is only weeks away, and Democrat Ralph Northam is in the lead. Let your voice be heard.

 

CLOSE