New GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore wants to make gays illegal

9/27/17 12:22pm by 16

Roy Moore, the new Republican nominee to be US Senator from Alabama, wants to make gay people illegal.

We need to stop Roy Moore.

Donate to Moore’s progressive opponent, Doug Jones. And help us take back the Senate, and our country.

That’s only a small taste of just how bad Moore is. Moore is the candidate of former Trump White House “Alt Right” publisher, Steven Bannon. Moore is a religious right nut, and has a history of disobeying federal courts when they rule against his Christianist agenda.

And just last night, Moore won the GOP primary in Alabama, and will be running against progressive Democrat Doug Jones in a special December election.

Moore thinks that God is the only source of our law, and that God trumps the Constitution. Moore calls Islam a “false religion,” and claimed that many communities in the US live under “Sharia law” — they don’t. As a result, Moore is the darling of Steve Bannon, Sarah Palin, Seb Gorka, and loads of evangelical religious right leaders like James Dobson and Franklin Graham, who never met a radical Republican he didn’t embrace. (Graham has no problem with Trump — enough said.)

And just two years ago, Roy Moore said, on camera, that he thinks homosexuality should be illegal:

Moore served twice as the chief justice of the Alabama supreme court, and was twice removed from the job. The first time because he refused a federal court order to stop displaying the Ten Commandments in front of the court building. The second time, harkening back to the good ole days of southern racism, Moore ordered state officials to refuse to obey the Supreme Court decision invalidating laws banning same-sex marriage.

We need to stop Moore.

Donate to Moore’s progressive opponent, Doug Jones. And help us take back the Senate, and our country.

 

Tags: , , , ,


Follow me on Twitter: @aravosis | @americablog | @americabloggay | Facebook | Instagram | Google+ | LinkedIn. John Aravosis is the Executive Editor of AMERICAblog, which he founded in 2004. He has a joint law degree (JD) and masters in Foreign Service from Georgetown; and has worked in the US Senate, World Bank, Children's Defense Fund, the United Nations Development Programme, and as a stringer for the Economist. He is a frequent TV pundit, having appeared on the O'Reilly Factor, Hardball, World News Tonight, Nightline, AM Joy & Reliable Sources, among others. John lives in Washington, DC. .

Share This Post
  • Butch1

    The “cancer’ upon this nation are his constituents who continue to elect him and make him not unlike a Phoenix appearing out of the burning ashes of his last mess to run for something else only this time it will be much more difficult to remove him from office if he’s elected. I think he will be, his constituency is dim-witted and religious enough to do so. Perhaps they do realize he wants to change this Constitution to a theocracy not unlike Iran or even ISIS. The difference would be a Christian run nation, HIS type of christianity of course.

    Those who think like him, (e.g. Ted Cruz, Mike Spence, Sarah Palin and others who are in the Congress) would push religious related, anti-gay bills as hard as they could through the Congress and up to that idiot, Trump’s desk for him to mindlessly sign. (You know he would.)

    We need Mueller to hurry with his investigation and perhaps this dragnet will include Pence, McConnell and a few others besides Trump and his family.

  • doggiedaddy
  • UncleBucky

    OH, LOG CABINERS, where are ya??? ;)

  • doug dash

    Roy boy swallows.

  • ComradeRutherford

    We all know that the Democratic Leadership is not going to try to stop Moore from being elected, no matter how awful and antithetical to the values expressed in the Constitution. The Democratic Leadership almost always refuses to fight back against the far-right, and by so doing they endorse the far-right.

    The Democratic Leadership agrees with Moore that homosexuality should be illegal. If the Dems believed it should not, they would fight the far-right.

  • 每逢佳节倍思亲，看你博客很用心！

  • Yes, because the national party used to be aware that being too anti-gay would scare off suburban voters in Ohio, Florida and Pennsylvania that they needed in order to win national elections. That’s how we got nonsense like “I’m for equal rights but not special rights.” They knew to tone it down a notch so as not to scare the moderates. But the Trumpites have run the reasonable people who knew that out of the party and this is all that’s left.

    Also, southern GOP state conventions have included people speaking in tongues and other far right Christian nonsense since the 1990s. This isn’t new for people who know what goes on outside the beltway. I know that’s like a foreign country to people from big cities, but this is not surprising for those of us from the south. This is what the GOP has been and it’s what social conservatives have been like since well before the “Southern Strategy.” All that has changes is that the “establishment” is no longer in charge of the Party and the current Teavangelical/Trumpist base hates the establishment at least as much as they hate Democrats. 2018 is going to make 2016 look like a Sunday School picnic.

  • americablog.com
  • Demosthenes

    All taboos are gone. With an openly racist “president”, and a GOP Congress only concerned with cutting taxes on the rich (and for Trump) we see what that crowd is all about.

  • Demosthenes

    Roy Moore is pretty much the distillation of every negative stereotype of a red neck ignorant goober. In related news, he’s a front runner to win a US Senate seat in Alabama.

  • Dover Bill

    Nah, I believe he’d rather make ’em dead.

  • Borost Tuber
  • yoharaciye

    gsdgs

  • basenjilover

    Backwards Alabama will elect Moore that is a given. So we need to be prepared for 8 years of bigotries. Watch for him to introduce mandatory Christian prayer in public schools, allow 10 commandments monuments on government properties, outlaw gays and jailing them etc. etc.

  • Admitting it publicly at the national level is relatively new, though.

  • Sadly, that’s not an unusual position, even for Republicans already in office.

© 2017 AMERICAblog Media, LLC. All rights reserved. · Entries RSS
CLOSE

Ed Gillespie, repudiate the support of this sexual predator

Trump-eyes

There's an avowed sexual predator on the loose, and he just endorsed the Republican nominee for Governor of Virginia, Ed Gillespie. Tell Gillespie to repudiate the support of Donald Trump. The election is only weeks away, and Democrat Ralph Northam is in the lead. Let your voice be heard.

 

CLOSE