Trump nominee says being gay is a “choice,” and gay marriage will lead to pedophilia

Donald Trump’s nominee to be the chief scientist at the Department of Agriculture thinks being gay is a choice, and that legalizing same-sex marriage will lead to legalize pedophilia.

His name is Sam Clovis, and these revelations come from CNN’s KFile, who uncovered that Clovis made these comments between 2012 and 2014, so they’re hardly ancient history.

Adding to the fun, Clovis isn’t even a scientist — but he’s nominated to be the chief scientist at Agriculture.

Here’s what Clovis said:

“Someone who engages in LGBT behavior — I don’t know what the science is on this, I think it’s still out — but as far as we know, LGBT behavior is a choice they make, Clovis says in a video obtained by CNN’s KFile. “So we’re being asked to provide Constitutional protections for behavior, a choice in behavior as opposed to a primary characteristic.”

“There’s no equivalency there between the civil rights issue associated between those protected classes and the civil rights of someone who engages in a particular behavior,” continues Clovis. “Follow the logic, if you engage in a particular behavior, what also becomes protected? If we protect LGBT behavior, what other behaviors are we going to protect? Are we going to protect pedophilia? Are we going to protect polyamorous marriage relationships? Are we going to protect people who have fetishes? What’s the logical extension of this? It can’t be that we’re going to protect LGBT and then we’ll pull up the ladder. That’s not going to happen, it defies logic. We’re not thinking the consequences of these decisions through.”

I’m always intrigued by homophobes who think the desire of men to sleep with other men is a “choice.” That means their heterosexuality is a choice as well. It suggests that the only reason they don’t have relations with other men is because they “choose” not to. In other words, Clovis is attracted to other men, he wants to be with other men, but doesn’t because he simply chooses not to.

I didn’t choose to be gay, and therefore I don’t think that straight people choose to be straight. The only people who think you choose your sexual orientation are people who have chosen their own — meaning, they can go both ways.

TMI, Clovis. TMI.

John Aravosis is the Executive Editor of AMERICAblog, which he founded in 2004. He has a joint law degree (JD) and masters in Foreign Service from Georgetown; and has worked in the US Senate, World Bank, Children's Defense Fund, the United Nations Development Programme, and as a stringer for the Economist. He is a frequent TV pundit, having appeared on the O'Reilly Factor, Hardball, World News Tonight, Nightline, AM Joy & Reliable Sources, among others. John lives in Washington, DC.

  • Dave Duzer

    if that isn’t a picture of a child molester I don’t know what one is. by that logic hereto marriage would do the same thing.

  • NotConvinced

    Usually when Republicans bad rap gays, it turns out they are closeted gays. Sad

  • Dover Bill

    Well… why not, I guess?

    After all, every time I eat a banana I have to fight this urge to climb a tree and swing from the vines ala Donkey Kong.

    Would this be considered a choice, an affliction or some sexual fetish yet to be determined by the Trump administration?

    Not to mention all the young bananas I like to fuck before eating them.

    Seriously, WTF?

  • woodroad34

  • I agree he needs to be but there is no way that Republicans are going to do that. He’s still popular with likely primary voters so Republicans don’t dare piss off that base because many of them will be facing primary challengers from the right next year. It needs to happen but it isn’t going to happen. The only way Trump is impeached is if Democrats and moderates show up and vote for imperfect candidates to elect a Democratic majority in the House. The Senate map is so bad for Democrats in 2018 that it will take a “wave” election for them to not lose any of those seats in swing states in the midwest. We are in a deep mess that is likely not correctable until 2020. I hate that, but it’s true. This is what happens when people don’t show up. There are stories today analyzing the vote and showing a large number of Sanders primary voters went for Trump in the general. Elections have consequences and we are living with those consequences.

  • Badgerite

    Not only is he not a scientist and therefore does not belong in any regulatory agency as the “Chief Scientist” , he is not really a very informed or thoughtful person and he certainly doesn’t know what he is talking about with respect to law and the slippery slope argument. The law can indeed single out a class of people for special treatment or restrictions so long as the state can show that that discrimination is rationally connected to preventing something harmful that that class of person is doing in society or to achieving a societal good so that such discrimination would be done in order to achieve a legitimate governmental purpose. This was precisely what the states who had bans on gay marriage could not show in the cases that made their way through the federal court system and all the way up to the Supreme Court Those states could not show by any evidence that same sex marriage had any damaging effect on the participants or their families or on society in general. And, in fact, the plaintiffs showed that state discrimination against same sex marriage had damaging effects on the class of people discriminated against, their finances and most especially their families and their children.
    Pedophilia, of course, is a no brainer on that count. There is what amounts to a unanimous consensus on that point in society and the evidence of damage is there to back that up. Always has been. Still is. And the Court ruling on marriage equality has absolutely no effect on and no real relevance to that. None. Zero. Zip. Nada. Same goes for polygamy. It is just a whole separate issue. You cannot really argue that because the Court recognizes the right to marry for same sex couples that the Court and society cannot rationally prohibit multiple spouses and multiple families.
    It does not follow that if two people can marry, forty can. Or that if two gay people can marry, child abuse is OK. The law doesn’t work that way. Bless his heart.

  • woodroad34

    OMG! Yes. Hah!

  • Badgerite

    Would been truly fitting if a bird had pooped on his face right then. I’d pay good money to see that.

  • Badgerite

    LOL. Excellent.

  • As far as I know, being a triple-chinned fat fuck is a choice.

  • tarus

    Eventually frump will only have this kind of fringe,even the die hard tax break persons will leave. Right now many of the” alt right” are desperately trying to not be owning the nazis and the murder that happened because of thier “peaceful rally”. So now they are trying to make any projection stick.It sucks to be them! BTW the gays I know like men, not little boys,I have noticed a some hetro guys like thier girls young,another stupid projection from these wackos.

  • woodroad34

    Well that makes as much sense as Trump staring at the eclipse when told not to: https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/fbe10c1cbbc0f69b8a2852261bd5cd0cd93306709516c4ac1ded94e85ec2eed4.jpg

  • Michael Turnage

    What an idiot. Sorry, I dont say that often about another human being, but this man is so far out there, there has to be something wrong with his brain.

  • MoonDragon

    We already protect behavior. Religion is not an inherent, immutable characteristic. It is a choice that includes behaviors. If it were inherent and immutable, there would be no moral import to religion.

  • JaneE

    Anyone can choose to be celibate. Some organizations require it, but not the government. To do that would go against the principle of a right to the pursuit of happiness.

    A gay person can choose to not act on their desires the same as a straight person can. That doesn’t mean that they can change the desires and what arouses them.

    Allowing adults to chose their own partners doesn’t mean that we need to allow children to do the same. That is why we have something called the ‘age of consent’ and in some states it is pretty darn low.

    Why shouldn’t a foot fetishist or necrophiliac be able to buy a cake? They aren’t asking the baker to participate in their sex life. You protect people from being prevented from engaging in normal human activities by others who hold them in contempt because of something that is beyond their conscious control. That does cover a lot. Most of what it would cover would never be apparent.

  • brel1

    Trump has done so much damage to the country, democracy and the government in just 7 months. How much longer before total destruction? It’s like he is seeking revenge against the US for some delusional affront. He needs to be ousted ASAP along with Pence.

  • Martha Bartha

    As long as they’re rich like him.

  • Martha Bartha

    He would know!

  • Quilla

    Is there some off-shore holding pen where trump finds these people?

    Ghastly.

