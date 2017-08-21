Trump nominee says being gay is a “choice,” and gay marriage will lead to pedophilia

Donald Trump’s nominee to be the chief scientist at the Department of Agriculture thinks being gay is a choice, and that legalizing same-sex marriage will lead to legalize pedophilia.

His name is Sam Clovis, and these revelations come from CNN’s KFile, who uncovered that Clovis made these comments between 2012 and 2014, so they’re hardly ancient history.

Adding to the fun, Clovis isn’t even a scientist — but he’s nominated to be the chief scientist at Agriculture.

Here’s what Clovis said:

“Someone who engages in LGBT behavior — I don’t know what the science is on this, I think it’s still out — but as far as we know, LGBT behavior is a choice they make, Clovis says in a video obtained by CNN’s KFile. “So we’re being asked to provide Constitutional protections for behavior, a choice in behavior as opposed to a primary characteristic.” “There’s no equivalency there between the civil rights issue associated between those protected classes and the civil rights of someone who engages in a particular behavior,” continues Clovis. “Follow the logic, if you engage in a particular behavior, what also becomes protected? If we protect LGBT behavior, what other behaviors are we going to protect? Are we going to protect pedophilia? Are we going to protect polyamorous marriage relationships? Are we going to protect people who have fetishes? What’s the logical extension of this? It can’t be that we’re going to protect LGBT and then we’ll pull up the ladder. That’s not going to happen, it defies logic. We’re not thinking the consequences of these decisions through.”

I’m always intrigued by homophobes who think the desire of men to sleep with other men is a “choice.” That means their heterosexuality is a choice as well. It suggests that the only reason they don’t have relations with other men is because they “choose” not to. In other words, Clovis is attracted to other men, he wants to be with other men, but doesn’t because he simply chooses not to.

I didn’t choose to be gay, and therefore I don’t think that straight people choose to be straight. The only people who think you choose your sexual orientation are people who have chosen their own — meaning, they can go both ways.

TMI, Clovis. TMI.