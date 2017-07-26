Trump bans transgender troops to divert attention from growing Sessions scandal

7/26/17 3:29pm by 4

Donald Trump today announced a ban on transgender American serving in the US military.

Trump not only reversed President Obama’s earlier decision permitting trans troops to serve, Trump even surprised his own military leaders who were not involved in the decision, and who had previously signed off on letting trans people serve.

Why did Trump do this? To divert conservative attention from his growing war with Attorney General Jeff Sessions — conservatives love Sessions, and are increasingly angry at Trump for trying to force Sessions to resign — and to help Republicans at the ballot box in 2018. Donald Trump is now using the American Armed Forces for politics.

Here is my report:

