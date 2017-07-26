Trump bans transgender troops to divert attention from growing Sessions scandal

Donald Trump today announced a ban on transgender American serving in the US military.

Trump not only reversed President Obama’s earlier decision permitting trans troops to serve, Trump even surprised his own military leaders who were not involved in the decision, and who had previously signed off on letting trans people serve.

Why did Trump do this? To divert conservative attention from his growing war with Attorney General Jeff Sessions — conservatives love Sessions, and are increasingly angry at Trump for trying to force Sessions to resign — and to help Republicans at the ballot box in 2018. Donald Trump is now using the American Armed Forces for politics.

Here is my report:

With the election of Donald Trump, AMERICAblog’s independent journalism and activism is more needed than ever.

Please support our work, including blog posts, video reports, and an upcoming podcast with a $25 donation. (If you prefer PayPal, use this link.) We don’t make much on advertising, we need your support to continue our work. Thanks.

Follow me on Twitter & Facebook:

Follow @aravosis







