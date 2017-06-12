Trump tweets about the Pulse Nightclub mass-shooting anniversary

Donald Trump commemorated the one-year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub massacre on Twitter today.

49 people were killed and 58-wounded in a mass shooting on June 12, 2016 at the LGBT nightclub in Orlando, Florida. The attack officially designated a terrorist attack and a hate crime.

Here is Trump’s tweet:

It should be noted that Trump infamously used the shooting to help his election campaign in 2016. In classic Trump dysfunction, Trump’s first impulse, on finding out that dozens might be dead, was to congratulate himself:

Things didn’t get any better in the following day. Trump response to the shooting thanked the LGBT community… for what it isn’t clear:

I’m honestly not sure what to make of this. Trump is hardly Machiavelli, his motives are usually pretty transparent, so I’m not likely to chalk this up to some grand plan. Rather, the simplest explanation is usually the right one. Trump takes every opportunity he can to slam Muslims, and highlight “Muslim” terrorism, at the expense of other terrorist incidents.

For example, Trump repeatedly use the recent attacks in London to go after the Muslim mayor and push his travel ban.

Back to Orlando. Omar Mateen, the Pulse shooter, was raised a Muslim. Trump is “commemorating” the attack because it fits into his larger message about how Muslims are dangerous and evil, and we need to ban them from entering the country. That’s why Trump is tweeting about this.

With the election of Donald Trump, AMERICAblog’s independent journalism and activism is more needed than ever.

Please support our work with a generous donation. (If you prefer PayPal, use this link.) We don’t make much on advertising, we need your support to continue our work. Thanks.

And buy a t-shirt and support our work:

All the proceeds go to supporting our independent journalism at AMERICAblog.

Follow me on Twitter & Facebook:

Follow @aravosis







