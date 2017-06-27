Contribute to LGBT Members of Congress

Progressive values have never been more under attack.

Please join us in showing your pride in, and support for, LGBT members of Congress with a generous donation to each of them.

We’ve set up an easy contribution page where you can make one donation and have it evenly divided between Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Marc Pocan (D-WI), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Mark Takano (D-CA), Jared Polis (D-CO), Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), David Cicilline (D-RI), and AMERICAblog Action.

Thanks so much!

JOHN