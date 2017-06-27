Contribute to LGBT Members of Congress

Progressive values have never been more under attack.
Please join us in showing your pride in, and support for, LGBT members of Congress with a generous donation to each of them.
We’ve set up an easy contribution page where you can make one donation and have it evenly divided between Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Marc Pocan (D-WI), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Mark Takano (D-CA), Jared Polis (D-CO), Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), David Cicilline (D-RI), and AMERICAblog Action.
Thanks so much!
JOHN
John Aravosis
Follow me on Twitter: @aravosis | @americablog | @americabloggay | Facebook | Instagram | Google+ | LinkedIn. John Aravosis is the Executive Editor of AMERICAblog, which he founded in 2004. He has a joint law degree (JD) and masters in Foreign Service from Georgetown; and has worked in the US Senate, World Bank, Children's Defense Fund, the United Nations Development Programme, and as a stringer for the Economist. He is a frequent TV pundit, having appeared on the O'Reilly Factor, Hardball, World News Tonight, Nightline, AM Joy & Reliable Sources, among others. John lives in Washington, DC. John's article archive.