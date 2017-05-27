Trump White House excludes gay spouse of Luxembourg PM from photo caption

The Trump White House this morning excluded Gauthier Destenay, the First Gentleman of Luxembourg from the photo caption of the group shot of NATO leaders’ spouses.

Destenay and his husband, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, are gay.

Destenay was the only official spouse to be excluded from the caption, while Melania Trump got mentioned twice. (The caption also, oddly, dates the photo as May 25, 2917).

Here’s the official White House photo caption:

As the Daily Beast notes, the White House also put the wrong name down for the wife of the President of France. Inexplicably, they put down her maiden name, Brigitte Trogneux. Her actually name is Brigitte Macron.

Some have already taken note of the missing gay:

