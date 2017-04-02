Send a letter to your Senators: Block Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch

4/2/17 5:59pm by 4

Donald Trump’s nominee to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, is moving along in confirmation hearings. Gorsuch is a right-wing ideologue, but even Senate Democrats are not sure they’ll reject his confirmation.

We can’t let Gorsuch on to the Supreme Court.

Please click on this link to send a CUSTOM letter to your Senators now, urging them to vote NO on Gorsuch’s Supreme Court nomination. 

Over 25,000 letters have already been sent. Please send yours now. By speaking up, we can make a difference. We beat Donald Trump and the Republicans on the repeal of the Affordable Care Act because we spoke up. We can do the same on Neil Gorsuch.

Aside from the fact that the Republicans literally stole this Supreme Court seat from President Obama and his nominee, Merrick Garland, based on his record and writings, Gorsuch is out of the mainstream and should not be rewarded with a seat on the highest court in the land.

Once on the bench, Gorsuch would likely:

– end a woman’s right to choose;
– undercut LGBT rights advances;
– give corporations unchecked power;
– eviscerate what remains of the Voting Rights Act;
– send clean water and clean air laws to the scrap heap;
– uphold extreme Republican gerrymanders;
– allow billionaires to spend unlimited amounts of money to buy elections;
and more.

Judge_Gorsuch_official_portrait

Neil Gorsuch.

By all accounts — including those of the religious right and anti-government think tanks — Gorsuch is an extreme right-wing ideologue. An analysis of his record shows Gorsuch is more conservative than 86% of the federal judiciary, to the right of Antonin Scalia himself. The current Supreme Court just unanimously overturned one of his own decisions that would take away disabled students’ right to an education.

So a number of progressive organizations are joining together to call on the Senate to reject Gorsuch’s nomination: #AllofUs, AMERICAblog, Climate Hawks Vote, Common Defense, Daily Kos, Demand Progress, End Citizens United, and RootsAction.

More than ever, the U.S. needs an independent court system to safeguard against Trump’s reckless agenda and protect people. Gorsuch won’t stand up to Trump; in fact, he’ll ensure that Trump’s extreme right-wing agenda will last for decades to come through the Supreme Court. He’ll undo years of progress.

But our Senators can vote against him. They must hear from their constituents loud and clear: Reject Neil Gorsuch’s nomination. Please send a CUSTOM letter to your Senators now by clicking on this link.

After you send that email, you’ll get redirected to a page where you can call your Senators and keep up the heat that way, too.

Participating organizations:

#AllofUs
AMERICAblog
Climate Hawks Vote
Common Defense
Daily Kos
Demand Progress
End Citizens United
RootsAction

  • Demosthenes

    “The Democrats are going to let this self-righteous money lackey take a position that will poison the public interest for a generation.”

    All 52 Republican senators back Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. Only 3 Democratic senators out of 48 have said they will back him. The Democrats only need 40 senators to filibuster Trump’s pick, and it looks likely they will get that number. Your analysis is an exercise in false equivalence and frankly just mathematically wrong.

  • johnnyk

    After watching this corporate tool with that smug The Rapture Is Coming smile on his face, giving his impression of Billy Graham dispensing faux blessings for all and posing with that “oh-so-patient with you doubters” double talk, and with 3 Dems now giving him support, the only conclusion I can reach is: I am right to abandon my Democratic Party membership. The Democrats are gutless and useless. The Republican congress treated Obama like dog crap and announced on the day of his first inauguration that it was their intention not just to oppose him, but to make sure he failed, to obstruct. The Democrats are going to let this self-righteous money lackey take a position that will poison the public interest for a generation. To hell with them all.

  • Demosthenes

    I called my senators (Durbin & Duckworth) last week. Senator Durbin is going to filibuster the Donald’s SCOTUS nominee (named “not-Garland). Senator Duckworth’s office didn’t offer me an opinion.

