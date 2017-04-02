Send a letter to your Senators: Block Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch

Donald Trump’s nominee to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, is moving along in confirmation hearings. Gorsuch is a right-wing ideologue, but even Senate Democrats are not sure they’ll reject his confirmation.

Aside from the fact that the Republicans literally stole this Supreme Court seat from President Obama and his nominee, Merrick Garland, based on his record and writings, Gorsuch is out of the mainstream and should not be rewarded with a seat on the highest court in the land.

Once on the bench, Gorsuch would likely:

– end a woman’s right to choose;

– undercut LGBT rights advances;

– give corporations unchecked power;

– eviscerate what remains of the Voting Rights Act;

– send clean water and clean air laws to the scrap heap;

– uphold extreme Republican gerrymanders;

– allow billionaires to spend unlimited amounts of money to buy elections;

and more.

By all accounts — including those of the religious right and anti-government think tanks — Gorsuch is an extreme right-wing ideologue. An analysis of his record shows Gorsuch is more conservative than 86% of the federal judiciary, to the right of Antonin Scalia himself. The current Supreme Court just unanimously overturned one of his own decisions that would take away disabled students’ right to an education.

So a number of progressive organizations are joining together to call on the Senate to reject Gorsuch’s nomination: #AllofUs, AMERICAblog, Climate Hawks Vote, Common Defense, Daily Kos, Demand Progress, End Citizens United, and RootsAction.

More than ever, the U.S. needs an independent court system to safeguard against Trump’s reckless agenda and protect people. Gorsuch won’t stand up to Trump; in fact, he’ll ensure that Trump’s extreme right-wing agenda will last for decades to come through the Supreme Court. He’ll undo years of progress.

