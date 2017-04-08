Colbert on Putin banning depiction of himself as a gay clown

4/8/17 12:15pm by 0

Russian president Vladimir Putin has reportedly banned a depiction of himself, used by opposition protesters, as a gay clown.

It’s not known exactly which gay-clown depiction Putin has banned.

I’ve previously posted one that has been used at anti-Putin protests in Russia. I’d argue it’s more drag than clown, but this being Russia, all bets are off.

The sign says “Tsarina Putin.”

Well, Stephen Colbert has weighed in with a pretty funny segment about this whole affair. Enjoy.

red-donateWith the election of Donald Trump, AMERICAblog’s independent journalism and activism is more needed than ever.

Please support our work with a generous donation. (If you prefer PayPal, use this link.) We don’t make much on advertising, we need your support to continue our work. Thanks.

And buy a t-shirt and support our work:

All the proceeds go to supporting our independent journalism at AMERICAblog.

Follow me on Twitter & Facebook:





Tags: , , , , ,


Follow me on Twitter: @aravosis | @americablog | @americabloggay | Facebook | Instagram | Google+ | LinkedIn. John Aravosis is the Executive Editor of AMERICAblog, which he founded in 2004. He has a joint law degree (JD) and masters in Foreign Service from Georgetown; and has worked in the US Senate, World Bank, Children's Defense Fund, the United Nations Development Programme, and as a stringer for the Economist. He is a frequent TV pundit, having appeared on the O'Reilly Factor, Hardball, World News Tonight, Nightline, AM Joy & Reliable Sources, among others. John lives in New York City, and is the cofounder of TimeToResign.com. Bio, .

Share This Post
© 2017 AMERICAblog News. All rights reserved. · Entries RSS
CLOSE

Buy a RESISTANCE t-shirt to benefit AMERICAblog

 

Support our independent journalism with a Resistance t-shirt. This style available only for another day.

All the proceeds go to our work resisting the Trump agenda.

 

CLOSE