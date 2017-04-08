Colbert on Putin banning depiction of himself as a gay clown

Russian president Vladimir Putin has reportedly banned a depiction of himself, used by opposition protesters, as a gay clown.

It’s not known exactly which gay-clown depiction Putin has banned.

I’ve previously posted one that has been used at anti-Putin protests in Russia. I’d argue it’s more drag than clown, but this being Russia, all bets are off.

The sign says “Tsarina Putin.”

Well, Stephen Colbert has weighed in with a pretty funny segment about this whole affair. Enjoy.

