The terrifying, tolerance-promoting “Beauty and the Beast” (fun video)

3/21/17 6:19pm by 0

For any of you not familiar with Randy Rainbow, the guy is a one-man national treasure.

His videos are original, sassy and hysterical. And they’re always kinda gay.

Well, this time Randy has taken on the controversy over Disney’s new “Beauty and the Beast” having a kinda sorta gay character. (The character is gay, but from the reviews I’ve read, it such a minor part of the movie that you can almost miss it.)

beauty and the beast gay randy rainbow

Anyway, Randy did a great video about it, and got it published in the NYT, which is no small deal.

The video can’t be embedded, so go over to the NYT Web site and check it out. It’s quite the hoot. Enjoy.

I just found a few additional Randy Rainbow vids. Check em out. This first one is perhaps my favorite — it’s amazing:


Tags: , , ,


Follow me on Twitter: @aravosis | @americablog | @americabloggay | Facebook | Instagram | Google+ | LinkedIn. John Aravosis is the Executive Editor of AMERICAblog, which he founded in 2004. He has a joint law degree (JD) and masters in Foreign Service from Georgetown; and has worked in the US Senate, World Bank, Children's Defense Fund, the United Nations Development Programme, and as a stringer for the Economist. He is a frequent TV pundit, having appeared on the O'Reilly Factor, Hardball, World News Tonight, Nightline, AM Joy & Reliable Sources, among others. John lives in New York City, and is the cofounder of TimeToResign.com. Bio, .

Share This Post
© 2017 AMERICAblog News. All rights reserved. · Entries RSS
CLOSE

No Supreme Court nominations until the Russia investigation is complete

 

Tell the US Senate that we should not do anything with Trump's Supreme court nominee until we get a final answer from the FBI about its investigation of Trump's collusion with Russia.

 

Add your name -- No nomination until we get an answer.

 

Thanks! JOHN

 

CLOSE