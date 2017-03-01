“Nevertheless, she persisted.” The t-shirt.

We are selling t-shirts to raise money for our work fighting the Trump agenda.

“Nevertheless, she persisted” t-shirt.

100% of the proceeds benefit our work resisting the Trump agenda. Here is the color that I think most looks like the pussyhats that they’ve been wearing at the women’s marches, though light blue and light pink have selling well too:

Some background on the shirt: You’ll recall that earlier this month, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell censored Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren for reading a letter that Coretta Scott King had written accusing Jeff Sessions of racism. The Republicans used an arcane Senate rule to literally stop Sen. Warren from talking for the rest of the debate on Sessions’ nomination to be Donald Trump’s attorney general. When explaining why he silenced Elizabeth Warren, McConnell infamously said:

“Sen. Warren was giving a lengthy speech. She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”

The phrase “nevertheless, she persisted” has now become a rallying cry of the resistance. That’s what our new shirt commemorates, and that’s the message it sends: We will not be silenced.

The shirts are $20 each. Here are the various colors and designs — five women’s shirts in various colors, and one unisex in black:

All proceeds benefit AMERICAblog’s work resisting the Trump agenda. You can purchased these and our other Fight Trump shirts here.

