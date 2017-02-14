“Un-american,” the t-shirt to resist Trump in style

As part of our ongoing “Resist Trump” effort, I’ve created a new anti-Trump t-shirt that I call “un-American.” 100% of the proceeds go to financing our work to fight the Trump agenda.

The shirt incorporates ~250 words describing the horror that is Donald Trump. From racist, sexist, and homophobe to pretty much anything you can come up with, I included it.

Buy your shirt here, only available for the next two weeks.

Here is a close-up of the design, and below is how the shirt looks from afar. The idea is to have it be a bit of a surprise as you get closer to the shirt.

We have six t-shirt colors, including: white, black, navy blue, sports grey, red, and brown. Shirts costs $20 each, with an additional charge for shipping. And 100% of the profits go to support our work — as we sell more shirts, our margins grow.

This campaign will run for two weeks. I hope you like it, and thanks as always for your support. Get your shirt here! And thanks as always, JOHN

