Trump suggests Jews committing own hate crimes, while adviser blames it on Dems

In an anti-Semitic double-whammy, Donald Trump and a top adviser today both appeared to downplay the significance of anti-Semitic hate crimes by blaming the crimes on Jews and Democrats.

First, Trump blamed the hate crimes on Jews.

Then adviser Anthony Scaramucci tweeted that perhaps Democrats were behind the crimes.

More from Buzzfeed:

Asked about the recent wave of anti-Semitic attacks and threats across the nation, President Trump on Tuesday told a group of state attorneys general that “sometimes it’s the reverse,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said of Trump’s comments in his and other officials’ meeting with the president. “He just said, ‘Sometimes it’s the reverse, to make people — or to make others — look bad,’ and he used the word ‘reverse’ I would say two to three times in his comments,” Shapiro said. “He did correctly say at the top that it was reprehensible.”

Trump was suggesting that the desecration of multiple Jewish cemeteries and dozens of bomb threats against Jewish entities might be fake crimes committed by Jews in order to garner sympathy.

At the same time, top Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci suggested today that the anti-Semitic hate crimes might have been committed by Democrats. Trump has announced his intention to nominate Scaramucci as Director of the White House Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs, but the appointment has been slowed down by investigations of Scaramucci’s finances.

Something is very wrong in the Trump White House. There have been repeated slights against Jews since Trump took office — and every during the campaign, when Trump’s closing ad made reference to international bankers, a common dog-whistle used by anti-Semites to refer to Jews. Trump also erased Jews and anti-Semitism from a Holocaust Remembrance Day statement, and chastised a Jewish reporter for asking what Trump could do to respond to the growing anti-Semitic attacks.

And now Trump and a top adviser try to minimizes anti-Semitic hate crimes by blaming Jews and Democrats of basically faking the civil rights violations.

Keep in mind that Trump appointed Steve Bannon, who used to run the far-right Web site Breitbart, as his top White House political adviser. Bannon bragged last summer that Breitbart was “the platform for the Alt Right.” The Alt Right is a group of racist, anti-Semitic hipsters who have seen a growth in their popularity coinciding with the rise of Trump. It’s a fair question to ask who is putting these ideas into Trump’s head.

