“Illegitimate,” the new t-shirt to fight Trump

2/3/17 3:27pm by 2

I’m hoping you might be interested in our “Trump-Putin” and “Illegitimate” shirts and hats.

100% of the proceeds go to AMERICAblog’s Fight Trump project; and we have great margins on these products, so a large portion of your purchase goes directly to support our independent journalism. And the more you buy, the better our margins!

We have three designs:

1. Illegitimate

Our top-selling design, available in a t-shirt only, is the dictionary definition of the word “Illegitimate.” But with a twist. The first definition is “not valid or defensible.” The second definition is a silhouette of Donald Trump’s face.

As you know, Hillary Clinton received nearly 3 million more votes than Donald Trump. Which means Trump has no mandate. And now that we know the Russians helped get Trump elected, he is not a legitimate president either. Thus the message of this t-shirt.

Here are the colors we offer: white, black, navy (not shown below), red, grey and brown. (Our best seller is the black version.)

2. Trump-Putin

This design plays off of the ongoing controversy over Trump’s mysterious ties to the Russians and his inexplicable support for Russian foreign policy, such as the dissolution of NATO and the annexation of Ukrainian Crimea. We have Trump-Putin t-shirts and hats in a variety of colors. The design is a direct parody of the Trump-Pence logo.

Here are our Trump-Putin shirt colors: white, navy, red, grey and black.

And here are our Trump-Putin hat styles: red, navy and grey.

3. Putin-Trump

Our third and final design for this campaign, created as a result of popular demand, is a “Putin-Trump” t-shirt. Several people felt that they’d prefer to have Putin on top, so this t-shirt does just that. Putin-Trump shirts come in white, black, red, grey and navy.

Thanks as always. Your support is critical for our ongoing work fighting the Trump agenda.

And don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter and action list. You can sign up for it here. The more subscribers, the more powerful we are.

Thanks as always for your support, and have a great weekend. JOHN

red-donateWith the election of Donald Trump, AMERICAblog’s independent journalism and activism is more needed than ever.

Please support our work with a generous donation. (If you prefer PayPal, use this link.) We don’t make much on advertising, we need your support to continue our work. Thanks.

Also, check out our Trump Swag store, where all the proceeds go to supporting our independent journalism at AMERICAblog.

Follow me on Twitter & Facebook:





Tags: , , , , ,


Follow me on Twitter: @aravosis | @americablog | @americabloggay | Facebook | Instagram | Google+ | LinkedIn. John Aravosis is the Executive Editor of AMERICAblog, which he founded in 2004. He has a joint law degree (JD) and masters in Foreign Service from Georgetown; and has worked in the US Senate, World Bank, Children's Defense Fund, the United Nations Development Programme, and as a stringer for the Economist. He is a frequent TV pundit, having appeared on the O'Reilly Factor, Hardball, World News Tonight, Nightline, AM Joy & Reliable Sources, among others. John lives in New York City, and is the cofounder of TimeToResign.com. Bio, .

Share This Post
  • MarkJ

    Love the shirt,, but I am a bit of a redneck,, it needs a pocket.

  • Kenster999

    It’s starting to feel like it should be “Trump / Bannon” or “Bannon / Pence”!

© 2017 AMERICAblog News. All rights reserved. · Entries RSS
CLOSE

BREAKING: Trump may sign anti-LGBT "religious freedom" executive order. Tell him "hands off."

 

Thanks to your pressure, Donald Trump last night issued a statement saying he would retain President Obama’s executive order protecting LGBT employees of federal contractors from discrimination.

 

This is a big deal. But we’re not out of the woods yet — Trump may still sign a “religious freedom” executive order that undoes a lot of what the Obama executive order accomplished.

 

Sign the petition, tell Trump that homophobia is un-American and we will not let him make LGBT people second-class citizens.

 

And then, tell Tesla Motor's Elon Musk to stop defending Trump's Muslim ban. Bigotry is un-American -- just whose side is Tesla on?

 

CLOSE