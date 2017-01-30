Trump on verge of signing anti-LGBT executive order

UPDATE: Thanks to your pressure, Donald Trump last night issued a statement saying he would retain President Obama’s executive order protecting LGBT employees of federal contractors from discrimination.

This is a big deal. But we’re not out of the woods yet — Trump may still sign a “religious freedom” executive order that undoes a lot of what the Obama executive order accomplished. Read more about that here, and still sign the petition — we need to block all the anti-LGBT executive orders.

First, Donald Trump came for the Muslims and we said hell no.

Now, Donald Trump is on the verge of signing a sweeping anti-LGBT executive order, that would permit discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in the federal government and beyond. And it is time to stand up to Trump’s bigotry and intolerance once again.

Sign the petition and tell Donald Trump in no uncertain terms that homophobia is un-American, and we will not stand for it.

 

Washington Post:

The White House is embroiled in a debate over whether to reverse some key protections that the Obama administration extended to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender workers, according to several people briefed on the process.

A draft of a potential executive order began circulating in Washington over the weekend that would overturn former president Barack Obama’s directive barring discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in the federal workforce and by federal contractors.

But individuals familiar with deliberations within the White House, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because no final decision has been made, said that the details of the policy remain in flux and that it is far from certain President Trump would ultimately issue such an order.

This is great news. If Trump is still unsure about what to do, then raising hell now can make a difference, just as it Trump was forced to back down from parts of his Muslim ban in the face of bipartisan criticism.

Trump’s homophobic executive order comes on the heels of another un-American executive order signed this past Friday, banning Muslims from a number of Middle Eastern and north African countries. Trump inappropriately chose Holocaust Remembrance Day to launch this bigoted policy.

The new anti-LGBT executive order is expected to be wrapped in the fake language of “religious liberty,” a typical ploy the religious right and other homophobes use to bash LGBT people. Among the possible provisions in the new executive order:

– Letting organizations use federal dollars to discriminate in the provision of social services;

– Letting federally-funded adoption agencies discrimination against LGBT people; and

– Permit federal employees to discriminate against LGBT people based on their opposition to marriage quality and gender identity.

– And, according to the Center for American Progress, the executive order could “make sexual orientation and gender identity fireable offensive for federal employees and federal contractors.” Trump would accomplish this by removing Obama-era protections.

When the White House was asked today (Monday, January 30) about the executive order by gay journalist Chris Johnson, spokesman Sean Spicer refused to deny the rumors.

Enough is enough. We are only one week into this disaster of a presidency, and not only has Trump taken a swipe at Mexicans, women and Muslims, but now he may be on the verge of targeting LGBT people with his venomous un-American bigotry.

We will not be made second-class citizens by a second-class president.

Sign the petition and tell Donald Trump in no uncertain terms that homophobia is un-American, and we will not stand for it.

  • silus

    The statement still wouldn’t be accurate. You are trying to defend a position instead of accepting the truth as it is.

  • nofauxnews

    TRUMPcon’s now EO includes exemptions for non-muslims. FACT

  • nofauxnews

    Sad thing is, you still believe anything he says. His VP was the most anti-gay rights governor in the entire country.

  • Briana Moro

    Wrong! He just said he os going to continue the Obama administration lgbt policies and during his campaign he stated Gay marriage is settled law. Stop with the scare tactics!

  • srmark

    Fascism is alive and well already in week 2. Wake UP Democrats ..YOU are the only line of defense against this tyrant! But the streets will be filled with even more people!

  • John Sawyer

    I’d call Trump a no-class president

  • Indeed. I was considering going to my HS reunion last summer and then my hometown voted to repeal the city’s very weak gay rights ordinance. Most of the people who were going to the reunion cheered it. I told them to fuck off and dropped the group. That town was a shithole that I got out of as soon as I could and never went back. (Even my parents got out and don’t live there any more.) There were a few people I’d like to see but most of them weren’t going anyway.

  • AnthonyLook

    The size of the protests will now more than double.

  • emjayay

    No they won’t. They are loving every stupid eventually counterproductive poorly planned thing that Trump/Bannon has sone.

  • silus

    “…on the heels of another un-American executive order signed this past Friday, banning Muslims from a number of Middle Eastern and north African countries.”

    It would be easier for you to remain credible, despite your interests, if you didn’t deviate from the facts. It sounds like you really really wanted to call it an outright Muslim ban, but then backed off. Unfortunately, now your statement reads that non-Muslims from those MENA countries might not be part of the ban, which is 100% false. Just stick with the truth. It doesn’t hurt your argument.

  • disqus_SUijHfDO8w

    All of these people who voted for Trump, claiming he would save the country from impending disaster and turn economy around are going to realize that he is going to make the impending disaster a self fulfilling prophecy and the economy will eventually follow suit. He is not a uniter but a divider.

  • mgiltz

    Yep. And arguing with high school friends on Facebook even less effective. But anyone who wants to do anything anywhere, I applaud!

  • brel1

    How much more of this crap can we take? It’s obvious he is trying to turn the country in to one humongous turmoil. Then what will he do? What a mass of evil, fire spitting, unbelievable bs he spews.

  • angryspittle

    First they came for the Muslims………..not this time motherfuckers.

  • Calling your representatives does make a difference. So do donations. Signing online petitions? Probably not nearly as effective.

  • Yes, online petitions accomplish something. They accomplish putting you on an email list for spam. Turning out sends a message. There would have been minimal coverage of the NSA detaining people with green cards trying to re-enter the US without those protests. An online petition would not have accomplished that.

  • Badgerite

    They detained 109 people. However those are the people who were already on US soil. In terms of the people affected in the future like refugees and visa’s granted to Iraqis who risked their lives to work with the US military, this is a total ban on all going forward. Whether this applies to green card holders, etc, who knows. The order, as applied by the Border Partol this weekend, says one thing and Priebus says another. This is a pretty big deal because of how this actually negatively impacts our security and those of the troops in the field and Americans at home and abroad. And please don’t tell me that what they did to those obviously harmless people at those US airports had anything to do with “security”. Don’t make me laugh.
    It was a political show on their part. Political dick swinging or worse. According to any people who know, these actions will actually jeopardize our security. Damaged our alliances and our intelligence gathering capability in the Islamic world. What’s more, they are just getting started with this Executive Order crap and one can’t help but notice that they seem to be saying in actions that it is alright if the white guy does it. Even when they control Congress. They can’t seem to leave off abusing power just for the sake of what? Demonstrating that they can abuse power? We already know that.
    We have witnessed it for decades after all. According to Bloomberg, they are working on an HB-1 Visa Executive Order that will stifle tech work visas as well. Abusing the law is a big deal.
    And these order do nothing except attack constitutional rights, human rights, basically, and assert constitutional authorities the executive does not have and to no purpose.

  • future_man

    Among the postings on the right wing sites, for many of the Trump constituents, the word “Muslim” is often followed by the word “faggot”. Without some sort of education campaign to clearly explain the difference between a religion and a sexual orientation I’d expect Trump to keep throwing out the red meat.

  • Badgerite

    Their usual annual take, one’s told, is around 3-4 million. So this much on one weekend is pretty stunning. It shows where the American public is on this.
    If the popular vote did not make this clear, the protests and the donations to the ACLU do.

  • Awake-and-Sing

    I am in favor of peaceful protests. We need to be out in the streets. Online petitions won’t cut it. We cannot afford to wait until Pride season.

  • Awake-and-Sing

    Lambda Legal is also a good place to donate money. They will be doing a lot of litigating on our behalf.

  • mgiltz

    Those figures are six times their usual online donations, not total donations, fyi. I thought the numbers seemed bizarrely small. (“They only raised $4 mil last year?” Yes, $4 mil via online. Still an impressive leap and worth noting.) There are MANY productive things to do people. Civil disobedience, donations to ACLU, signing petitions, writing/calling Congress, showing up! Do what you want and applaud anyone who does any or all of the above.

  • mgiltz

    I signed the petition while reading the first line of your comment. You can do it all! If you prefer to write your senator or call your congressperson or show up at their offices or send an email, knock yourself out. I’m not sure why people feel the need to say “Don’t email, call!” “Don’t call, go to their office!” “Don’t protest, donate money!” Etc. It’s all helpful. If you want to ignore any of them, by all means do. But anything you do accomplish, I will applaud rather than criticizing as less effective than something else

  • mgiltz

    “We will not be made second-class citizens by a second-class president.” Good line!

  • Missed Connection

    As they just demonstrated, the most productive act of civil disobedience is to contribute to the ACLU who will take this to federal court.

    They just took in $24 million in one weekend. That’s as much as they got in six average years. They successfully fought the last unconstitutional executive order, they can overturn this one too.

  • I don’t sign online petitions because really, have they EVER accomplished anything? I mean, other than collecting names and email addresses so people can be pestered for donations.

    By the way, you know who else is a federal employee, and thus would become subject to discrimination and potential firing for being LGBT? Our military servicemen and -women. From a personal perspective, what happens if my wife and I file our federal taxes this year and the IRS processor reviewing the incoming forms decides to refuse to accept we’re married?

    Now is the time to protest. To clog the courts with lawsuits. To keep calling and writing the men and women in Congress who could end this nightmare right now if they chose to — especially if they are members of the Republican majority. And to make it clear to our family members, friends, and acquaintances that support for this nascent fascist regime declares them to be our enemies in both intent and deed.

    Now is not the time for putting one’s name on lists soon forgotten.

  • OnionBreath

    The time for petitions is over and gone. No one ever has been swayed by an online petition. It’s getting close to time for open rebellion and civil disobedience.

