Trump on verge of signing anti-LGBT executive order

First, Donald Trump came for the Muslims and we said hell no.

Now, Donald Trump is on the verge of signing a sweeping anti-LGBT executive order, that would permit discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in the federal government and beyond. And it is time to stand up to Trump’s bigotry and intolerance once again.

Sign the petition and tell Donald Trump in no uncertain terms that homophobia is un-American, and we will not stand for it.

UPDATE — The story has now been confirmed by the Washington Post:

The White House is embroiled in a debate over whether to reverse some key protections that the Obama administration extended to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender workers, according to several people briefed on the process. A draft of a potential executive order began circulating in Washington over the weekend that would overturn former president Barack Obama’s directive barring discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in the federal workforce and by federal contractors. But individuals familiar with deliberations within the White House, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because no final decision has been made, said that the details of the policy remain in flux and that it is far from certain President Trump would ultimately issue such an order.

This is great news. If Trump is still unsure about what to do, then raising hell now can make a difference, just as it Trump was forced to back down from parts of his Muslim ban in the face of bipartisan criticism.

Trump’s homophobic executive order comes on the heels of another un-American executive order signed this past Friday, banning Muslims from a number of Middle Eastern and north African countries. Trump inappropriately chose Holocaust Remembrance Day to launch this bigoted policy.

The new anti-LGBT executive order is expected to be wrapped in the fake language of “religious liberty,” a typical ploy the religious right and other homophobes use to bash LGBT people. Among the possible provisions in the new executive order:

– Letting organizations use federal dollars to discriminate in the provision of social services;

– Letting federally-funded adoption agencies discrimination against LGBT people; and

– Permit federal employees to discriminate against LGBT people based on their opposition to marriage quality and gender identity.

– And, according to the Center for American Progress, the executive order could “make sexual orientation and gender identity fireable offensive for federal employees and federal contractors.” Trump would accomplish this by removing Obama-era protections.

When the White House was asked today (Monday, January 30) about the executive order by gay journalist Chris Johnson, spokesman Sean Spicer refused to deny the rumors.

Enough is enough. We are only one week into this disaster of a presidency, and not only has Trump taken a swipe at Mexicans, women and Muslims, but now he may be on the verge of targeting LGBT people with his venomous un-American bigotry.

We will not be made second-class citizens by a second-class president.

