Tick off Trump & support indie journalism at our Fight Trump store

1/27/17 5:28pm by 2

AMERICAblog has a new store at Booster.com, where you can buy some great anti-Trump gear and all proceeds will go to AMERICAblog’s work to take on the Trump agenda.

We’re starting with 2 designs. First, a Trump-Putin logo that mocks the official Trump-Pence logo. And second, a t-shirt with the definition of “illegitimate” on it, showing Trump’s face as the second definition.

Trump-Putin come in a hat and t-shirt, while “illegitimate” is only t-shirts. There are various colors and sizes of each.

And the best part, all profits go to AMERICAblog, and Booster has really good margins and good products, so you can actually help us out a lot by buying these products.

Here are the three we’re starting with.

“Trump-Putin” hat, in red, navy, and grey options:

Trump Putin hats

“Illegitimate” in white, black, navy, grey, red, and brown:

And “Trump-Putin t-shirts” in white, black, navy, grey, and red:

Again, all proceeds go to support our work here at AMERICAblog. This current campaign runs for two weeks (the orders are filled after the campaign is over, thus permitting us to get better margins in bulk). If this goes well, we’ll be running more of these campaigns throughout the year with other designs.

Thanks so much, and please do buy some products, support our work, and stick your thumb in Trump’s eye :)

  • Good eye. I just updated it, thanks :)

  • d3clark

    3rd paragraph should be Trump-Putin, not ChiefCheeto-Pence, right?

