Add your name if you agree: Police MUST report all deaths in custody to DOJ

As part of our effort to retool AMERICAblog, and amp up our advocacy in the face of the impending Trump presidency, we are now working as part of a coalition of top progressive organizations to regularly promote specific progressive action items that you can take part in.

Our first action: joining with Amnesty International, the AFL-CIO, and NOW (among others) in calling on the Justice Department to enforce existing law requiring local law enforcement to report the deaths of anyone in custody. We already have over 40,000 petition signatures towards out goal of 100,000 — please add your signature as well:

Sign the petition: We need the Death in Custody Reporting Act to be enforced.

As the threat and possible reality of Jeff Sessions becoming Attorney General looms, our demand for justice for the victims of police brutality, and our resolve to fight tirelessly to protect communities going forward, is more important than ever.

Protesters face off with police officers in Ferguson, Missouri the night the grand jury chose not to indict Officer Wilson for Michael Brown's death.

Protesters face off with police officers in Ferguson, Missouri the night the grand jury chose not to indict Officer Wilson for Michael Brown’s death.

Because of the “Death in Custody Reporting Act” and “Arrest Related Death Act” the Department of Justice has the legal responsibility to require law enforcement agencies to report any and all deaths of people while in custody.

To date, although this law has been in place for several years, the financial penalties on law enforcement agencies for not complying have not been enforced.

We need this information. The victims of police brutality are not just hashtags. They are brothers, daughters and fathers, many of whom we never hear about. Police brutality, especially against people of color, is systemic, and in order to address this national crisis legislatively our elected officials need these reports.

Sign here: Tell the DOJ to require accurate data on deaths in police custody.

A coalition of organizations will be delivering your petition signatures to the Department of Justice on January 23rd, no matter who is the Attorney General. We will not be silenced or deterred.

Join us by signing the petition here.

Keep Fighting,

red-donateWith the election of Donald Trump, AMERICAblog’s independent journalism and activism is more needed than ever.

Please support our work with a generous donation. We don’t make much on advertising, we need your support to continue our work. Thanks.

  • PigStateNews

    At least 35 people have been killed by U.S. police since January 1, 2017.
    At least 1,153 were killed in 2016.
    At least 1,208 were killed in 2015.
    At least 1,111 were killed in 2014.
    At least 4,283 have been killed since May 1, 2013,
    the day this list was created: killedbypolice[dot]net
    More than three times as many have been shot and survived, initially.
    Thousands more have died due to use of force and neglect in U.S. jails and prisons.
    An untold number have been tortured, brutalized, raped and molested.

  • emjayay

    John, with only a short post and not every day I guess you have a real job that is taking up your time. The blog no longere has a critical mass of stuff to attract readers. Maybe you can recruit some help. And where is the gay stuff and doggie stuff?

  • emjayay

    Guess what, the new improved Justice department, as was made clear in the Congressional hearing with Jeff Sessions and probably a ton of his previous comments and speeches, is not going to be on the side of scrutiny of police actions and police forces. As he said in the hearing:

    “In the last several years, law enforcement as a whole has been unfairly
    maligned and blamed for the actions of a few bad actors and for
    allegations about police that were not true,” he said. “I do believe
    that we are failing to appreciate police officers who place their lives
    at risk … We need to be sure that when we criticize law officers, it
    is narrowly focused on the right basis for criticism. And to smear whole
    departments places those officers at greater risk.”

    Only the most radical bigmouths have “smeared whole departments.” But many serious analysts and reporters have written fact based stuff about systemic racism and various poor outdated police practices as revealed by modern research here and elsewhere. Sessions is not going to be on the side of any reform.

  • necktieknot

    I’m trusting you, John, that this is an actual petition and that adding my name isn’t going to get me on more email lists for more petitions and more fundraising. So many times it feels like “petitions” are a way for groups to gather email addresses and that these petitions are just discarded by the recipients, if even looked at. I’m trusting you to filter these out to ones that will actually have some impact.

