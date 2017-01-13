Add your name if you agree: Police MUST report all deaths in custody to DOJ

As part of our effort to retool AMERICAblog, and amp up our advocacy in the face of the impending Trump presidency, we are now working as part of a coalition of top progressive organizations to regularly promote specific progressive action items that you can take part in.

Our first action: joining with Amnesty International, the AFL-CIO, and NOW (among others) in calling on the Justice Department to enforce existing law requiring local law enforcement to report the deaths of anyone in custody. We already have over 40,000 petition signatures towards out goal of 100,000 — please add your signature as well:

Sign the petition: We need the Death in Custody Reporting Act to be enforced.

As the threat and possible reality of Jeff Sessions becoming Attorney General looms, our demand for justice for the victims of police brutality, and our resolve to fight tirelessly to protect communities going forward, is more important than ever.

Because of the “Death in Custody Reporting Act” and “Arrest Related Death Act” the Department of Justice has the legal responsibility to require law enforcement agencies to report any and all deaths of people while in custody.

To date, although this law has been in place for several years, the financial penalties on law enforcement agencies for not complying have not been enforced.

We need this information. The victims of police brutality are not just hashtags. They are brothers, daughters and fathers, many of whom we never hear about. Police brutality, especially against people of color, is systemic, and in order to address this national crisis legislatively our elected officials need these reports.

Sign here: Tell the DOJ to require accurate data on deaths in police custody.

A coalition of organizations will be delivering your petition signatures to the Department of Justice on January 23rd, no matter who is the Attorney General. We will not be silenced or deterred.

Join us by signing the petition here.

Keep Fighting, JOHN

Petition Partners

18millionrising.org

The Aafia Foundation

AFL-CIO

AMERICAblog

Amnesty International USA

Brave New Films

Coalition of Concerned Mothers

Daily Kos

Every Case Matters

Franciscan Action Network

Moral Movement Alabama

National Organization for Women (NOW)

Pan-African Community Action (PACA)

People Demanding Action

Progressive Congress Action Fund

RootsAction.org

Social Solutions

UDC David A. Clarke School of Law

Working Families Party

With the election of Donald Trump, AMERICAblog’s independent journalism and activism is more needed than ever.

Please support our work with a generous donation. We don’t make much on advertising, we need your support to continue our work. Thanks.

