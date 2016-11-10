Where do we go from here? We fight.

11/10/16 9:00am by 13

I’ll be writing much more about the election, what it means, and where we all go from here in the days ahead.

But first I decided to speak.

In the Facebook Live chat below, I discuss the election aftermath. And I’m not going to sugarcoat things — it’s going to be bad. But one thing I’ve learned in politics over the past 30 years is that things change, often quite quickly and dramatically. And things can go from sunny to cloudy to sunny again in a matter of a handful of years.

Life doesn’t end with the advent of the Trump presidency. It’s going to be a disaster, it’s going to hurt our country, and it’s going to set back a lot of the issues and causes we care about. But there’s something we can do. We can refuse to sit back quietly and let the Republicans roll over us. We can fight back.

The Republicans are the kings of minority mayhem.  They excel at causing trouble in Congress even when they’re not the majority party. Now it’s Democrats’ turn, in Congress and in public life.

I’ll be talking about this some more in the video below, and in my writings as we move forward. It’s going to be bad, but there is something we can do. We can fight back. It’s hard work, but it works.

  • 1. Two years. We can take back the House and the Senate in the midterms.
    2. As much as I admire “when they go low, we go high,” and as much as I have personally vilified the Republicans for their obstructionism the past eight years, I can only think that congressional Democrats will have to be equally obstructionist henceforth to prevent the worst excesses of Trumpism from becoming reality. Another four years of immobilized government is a nightmare scenario, but regression of the few advances we’ve gotten is even worse.

  • Bill’s been here a long time, but I’d be lying if I didn’t say that his incessant criticism of Democrats, and a dearth of criticism of Republicans, have always left me wondering about his true identity.

  • Bill_Perdue

    I agree with much of that. But I disagree on the cause. Of course H Clinton ran a poor campaign but that’s all Democrats can do. They’re a right wing party.

  • Bill_Perdue

    Your first comment?

  • Andrew

    Go away, Troll.

  • Phil in FLL

    You launched Americablog in 2004, during the darkest days of George W. Bush and Karl Rove. In contrast, Bill’s nonstop barrage of Internet attacks against Democrats began in early 2007, after the Democrats had just won the 2006 midterms and Hillary had just announced her candidacy for president. As far as I know, there is no trace of Bill Perdue, let alone any comments of his containing complaints, during all those long years of George W. Bush’s presidency. If anyone can point me to critical comments that Bill wrote about Bush during 2008 or 2007 or earlier, I would certainly read those comments.

  • Phil in FLL

    Maybe more folks have the same take on the limits of identity politics than I thought. On the thread from Tuesday night (link here), I mentioned Black Lives Matter and campaigns to maintain reproductive choice for women as examples of identity politics that does some good because it seeks to right an unjust situation. I went on to say that identity politics is a terrible way to choose a winning candidate and will often result in defeat. Let’s say that some Hillary supporters at the DNC consider the approved gender and race for presidential candidate to be female and white. But what if the candidate is a really bad choice because she is deeply unpopular and comes with damaging baggage?

    Identity politics just intimidates other candidates (who would have a better chance) into not running. The voters (including me) are left with no choice but to vote for Hillary in the general election (which I did). Do you see why identity politics, although useful as a tool for reforming systemic injustice, is a bad way to select candidates for office? Obama never offered identity politics as a rationale for his candidacy, and he won.

  • Go Illini go!

  • BrianG

    Actually the reason why Trump won is because of Democratic voter drop off among all demographics. Hillary Clinton and the Democratic establishment ran a horrible campaign. Clinton received 5 million less votes the Obama. She did poorer than he did among African-Americans, hispanics, and even women. She received even less votes than Mitt Romney in 2012 and lost states that Al Gore won in 2000. Clearly this was a repudiation of the Clinton playbook of relying on neoliberal economic policies bolstered by a reliance on identity politics. Depending upon Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Robby Mook was also a mistake. Check their records at the DNC. How many seats did the Democrats lose on their watch?

    But what do I know? I’m just a dumb hick who was educated at the University of Illinois who lived in “The Sixpack,” worked at the DI back in the 1980s, and is an historian. Hi, John!

  • Bill_Perdue

    The racism, union busting and warmongering of Democrats elected Trump.

  • You have little right to protest. You were more than happy to let Donald Trump win, now he has. So spare us the crocodile tears. Protesting after you let the guy win is pretty meaningless

  • Bill_Perdue

    Democrats and liberals don’t have a clue about how to fight the right because they’re part of it.

    Fortunately large number of people in communities of color, leftists and the growing union left do know how to fight.

    Trump was one of two major party right wing candidates who ran for office – Clinton was the other. Of the two Trump was more honest about his despicable racism and his pandering to workers who standard of living plummeted under Carter, Reagan, the Bushes, Clinton, that main culprit here and Obama. Trump won pandering to working class rage. Clinton lied and tried to hide her racism and her support for the banksters program but people saw though her lies.

    ”The only reason that a dangerous, white-nationalist, uber-narcissist and Breitbart-wielding hatemonger like Donald Trump—with his bombastic promise to “make America great again” partly by restoring lost U.S. industrial supremacy—is even still in shouting distance of Clinton is that millions of working- and middle-class Americans know in their bones that she is part of that great dark cancellation, foreclosure and enclosure.” http://www.truthdig.com/report/page3/it_takes_a_ruling-class_village_to_staff_the_white_house_20160828

    Trump, as these nationwide demonstrations show, is going to be the object of large scale anti-racist and pro-union, pro-worker demonstrations and organizing. They’ll be all the more explosive as his working class voter base among workers realizes that they, like people who voted for Democrats, have once again been lied to and bamboozled.

    Trump was elected on the basis of widespread rage about declining conditions in the standard of living and he can’t, and more importantly, won’t do any anything to raise our standard of living. He won’t be an American Peron, he will be an American Thatcher, the object of vilification and opposition that we haven’t seen since the pig Johnson escalated the war in Vietnam and began murdering people like Malcolm X.

    It’s on.

