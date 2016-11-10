Trump wants Alt-Right leader Bannon as White House chief of staff

CNN just reported that Donald Trump wants Alt Right leader Steve Bannon to be his White House chief of staff.

Bannon, you may recall, was the last-minute CEO of Trump’s presidential campaign, credited, along with Kellyanne Conway, for turning around Trump’s late summer slump.

Bannon is also the former head of the far right news Web site, Breitbart. Bannon left Breitbart to take over the Trump campaign a few months ago.

Bannon recently bragged that Breitbart is “the platform for the Alt Right.”

The Alt Right, sometimes referred to as hipster white supremacists, is basically the latest iteration of neo-Nazis for the new millennium (or new millennials). They’re a loose political movement, based online and spanning the globe, composed most of young white men who openly embrace racism, anti-semitism and homophobia. Many Alt Right members claim their movement is simply a joke — a blow against “political correctness — but they’re attacks on Jews, people of color, women and the LGBT community are all too real.

Members of the Alt Right, for example, stalk Jews, people of color, women and members of the LGBT community on Twitter. They send Jews, for instance, photoshopped pictures of themselves burning in the ovens at Auschwitz — as part of a movement to ethnically cleanse the Internet.

Here are some examples of recent Alt Right hate on Twitter against Jews, people of color, women and the LGBT community:

alt right twitter hate twitter-hate-example-2x twitter-hate-example-3x examples-of-twitter-hate-3x examples-of-twitter-hate-1x examples-of-twitter-hate-2x

That’s who the Alt Right is. That’s who Breitbart represents. And that’s who Steve Bannon is — the man Donald Trump wants to make White House chief of staff.

  • loveyakk

    I know a lot of PhD’s who never got a job, just pontificate on the “PhD, I MUST be smart”, thing. I’m glad you found one who’s employed. Congrats.

  • Nancy45

  • F88

    Bannon probably doesn’t even know what Alt-Right is, and definitely isn’t any “leader” in there.

  • UncleBucky

    It would not be difficult to spread out manufacturing. We did it once along rail lines. But it’s more efficient to have your manufacturing where the cheapest labour is, with the sometimes better-educated immigrants who must work and will work for NADA in the cities. The rurals are too uneducated to keep a job and are not gonna work for immigrant wages, in their towns or by travelling into the city.

    So this over-crowding again is a result of the 1%ers. Sigh.

  • UncleBucky

    So, that’s it. The Alt-Right Leading the Blind.

  • angryspittle

    Break out the sheets and hoods. The alt.right is ascendant!

  • Andromeda

    Most of the people I know would be willing to riot rather than let that sort of real fascism take hold, although its under the surface of many people, that’s a reality.

  • Badgerite

    I really don’t think this is representative of the country. And this kind of thing does exist in a lot of societies. Under the surface. The internet and Bannon and President Trump Monster just encouraged it to come out from under the rock. Trump Monster will probably stop doing this now and go golfing. Bannon will still encourage it as he is a white nationalist and anti Semite. But I find my own reaction and a lot of reaction of other people is, “Oh yeah, You and what army, p**ce of sh*t”. This is America. People are not going to take this sitting down and having a latte. The ADL was thoroughly unimpressed with the Amorosa statement that there was a “list” and they would be ‘taking names’.
    There are power centers in this country that are willing to use this shit from a distance, like the GOP. But actual acceptance of this is not on the table here.
    EVER.

  • Andromeda

    Too much concentration of jobs in over-crowded urban landscapes, not enough employment in rural towns, poor secondary education, sky-rocketing tuition, Christian organizations preaching hate about competing beliefs.. too much talk of “Hell” and not enough enlightenment, the “media” not doing its job and reporting facts but rather taking sides and reporting “spin”. That goes for the Alt-right AND the left leaning media. Hubris on the part of the DNC. Lots and lots of reasons we are now looking down the barrel of a Fascist government.

  • Andromeda

    “sicko crap”.. its history dude, read any lately? My history professor, a PhD, immediately saw the parallel between Germany after WWI and Hitler’s rise to power.

  • doug dash

    I heard the same thing on this site during the primaries. Clinton all the way. Go ahead and keep denigrating Sanders supporters. I gladly voted for Clinton in the end but Sanders was the better candidate.

  • And you sir have no clue as to why we really lost. Please just sit down with that tired excuse.

  • Badgerite

    Well, let’s hope that this kind of sicko crap stays where it belongs. Under a rock. I think Americans respect free speech but our respect for that principle has limits. And they are pushing it. A lot.
    Sickos.

  • doug dash

    Hey, we are getting what we deserve. Sanders would have beat Trump. After Clinton got done as Secretary of State all she did was give speeches to the Bankers making millions. She could have been out campaigning in those rural communities instead. Clinton was anointed by the DNC bigwigs; she had an entitled mentality.

  • VikingBeaner

    You jelly fish types are funny

  • Phil in FLL

    Yes, in every picture of Bannon I see, he looks like he has heat stroke or high blood pressure or his head is about to explode. Something tells me the 2018 midterm elections will make their blood pressure rise even higher.

  • Badgerite

    This is really sicko shit. I hate them already. And we only just met.

  • Badgerite

    And he’s divorced. Go figure.

  • Phil in FLL

    More of this alt-right nonsense? What’s Trump next move on the world stage? Campaign for Marie Le Pen? Wouldn’t surprise me. Anyway, Bannon is dismissive of left-leaning women. Here is his famous quote about conservative women:

    They wouldn’t be a bunch of dykes that came from the Seven Sisters schools up in New England.

    And just to round out this bizarre Trump team is Peter Thiel as tech adviser and (reportedly) the transition team chief who may replace Chris Christie. Would Thiel object to Bannon’s insulting statements about lesbians? Thiel is the one who declared in his speech at Trump’s nominating convention that he was proudly gay. It’ll be interesting to see how this rag-tag outfit moves forward.

  • Welcome to Nazi Germany ca. 1933. And you KNOW how that played out…

    “Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”

