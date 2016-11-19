Trump tweets, then deletes, ANOTHER attack on Hamilton cast

11/19/16 8:57pm by 18

Ladies and gentlemen, we have elected a Twitter-troll as president-elect of the United States.

Donald Trump today went off on a tirade against the cast of the blockbuster musical “Hamilton” for having the temerity to express a positive view of democracy to the incoming vice president of the United States, Mike Pence.

I go into some detail about HamiltonGate in my earlier article on this subject, and here are Trump’s tweets from this morning:

trump-twitter-hamilton-2

Then, this evening, in another seeming fit of rage, Trump went off AGAIN on the Hamilton cast. This screen grab was taken by me at 6:46pm Central time Saturday evening.

screen-shot-2016-11-19-at-6-46-59-pm

But then, less than an hour later, the tweet is gone — Trump deleted it:

screen-shot-2016-11-19-at-7-37-37-pm

And lest Trump claim otherwise, the Tweet was there an hour ago — I still have it open on my laptop, and just took this shot:

screen-shot-2016-11-19-at-7-37-07-pm

There is something wrong with Trump. He has the temperament of a child; a child with nuclear weapons.

The one good thing about Trump’s Twitter feed is that it’s a treasure trove of intelligence; a veritable Rorschach test of Trump’s mind. As an advocate, Trump’s timeline is a recipe for reverse-engineering what makes the incoming president tick and go boom. If you want to press Trump’s buttons, they’re all laid out in technicolor on Twitter.

And that’s the bad side of all of the theater surrounding Trump’s childlike obsession with social media, and his image. Vladimir Putin and America’s enemies are also reading Trump’s Twitter timeline. They too are learning not simply how to play our next president like a fiddle, but the fact that he is eminently playable.

And that is dangerous as hell.

  • MoonDragon

    Spousal unit noted Trump’s propensity for 1 am (there abouts) tweets. He does realize that the Asian markets are on line at that hour and at some point one of his sunset rants could freak those investers. Can you say economic panic? Sure you can.

  • Ryan Reyes

    Right Trump deleted the post not Twitter who is so liberally biased that it lets ISIS and BLM discuss genocide against white people openly.

  • Congratulations to the Tea and Crackers Party!

    You picked someone who shares 95% of the wealth with the .1% to help
    you fight over .0005% of the wealth shared by the lowest 20% who deigns
    to even be spoken to by the likes of you.

    But, you know, if the Queen of England is ever in town she should drop by.

  • Badgerite

    Only just noticed? OMG

  • doug dash

    If only we had pick a democrat who could have beaten Trump…….

  • benb

    I hope someone mentions to Donald Trump that he just gave Hamilton a whole lot of free national publicity. There’s gold in provoking a tweet out of him.

  • You know, I just think: |If white trash acts this way – and he had money growing up and has traveled – can you just imagine the Palins?

  • emjayay

    Feature, not bug.

  • rad

    The racists will continue to be loyal to their racist leader.

  • MyrddinWilt

    How is Trump going to keep his followers when he behaves like an impotent cuck?

  • Quilla

    Cold comfort, but an idiot cousin of mind (and I’m being kind with that qualifier) just tore his “Trump” sticker off his truck. Said he didn’t realize Donald was, ahem, so immature…

    Dear Freaking Cheeses.

  • Badgerite

    Teenage tweet wars. Sounds like a plan. He might want to start concentrating on all those jobs and all that “winning” we are supposed to be getting bored with. All I have heard from the GOP is how they plan to gut Medicare and turn it from a single payer healthcare system into a government voucher system where you have to buy your insurance on the open market. With all the difficulties for the elderly that that entails.

  • Andrew

    Words went in audiences ear and out the other. Completely oblivious and that’s scary.

  • woodroad34

    What about America being a safe place? I haven’t heard any apologies from Mike Pence (you know the guy who’s Trump’s “T” is penetrating?). Trump is nasty and Mike Pence is just a rouged version of that orange orangutan.

  • quax

    Funniest thing about the first tweet, is that he was calling for a safe space, something that even turned off the alt-right because it didn’t sound manly enough.

  • MaiaAZ

    “A man who can be provoked by a tweet should not have his hands anywhere near the nuclear codes” H. Clinton, 2016.

