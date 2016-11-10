Trump picks anti-LGBT hate group to run domestic policy transition

Republican president-elect Donald Trump has picked a member of an officially-designated religious right “hate group” to run domestic policy for his presidential transition.

Ken Blackwell, the former secretary of state of Ohio, and current senior fellow at the officially-designated anti-LGBT “hate group” Family Research Council, will be in charge of coming up with Trump’s “First 100 Days” of domestic policy.

The Family Research Council is so anti-gay and so anti-transgender that it several years ago ago earned the title of “hate group” from the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Blackwell’s appointment means we can expect Trump to single out lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans for discrimination in the early days of his administration.

So much for Donald Trump holding an LGBT rainbow flag (albeit upside down) during the campaign, and early telling us to “ask the gays” how pro-LGBT he is. The gays already knew that Trump would betray us, as the GOP establishment always has. (Trump called early on during the campaign for the overturning of the Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage.)

To appreciate just how outrageous, divisive and offensive Trump’s selection of Blackwell is, let’s dig a little deeper into Blackwell’s background and the FRC’s.

First, Blackwell, who compared gays to arsonists and kleptomaniacs:

“I think homosexuality is a lifestyle, it’s a choice, and that lifestyle can be changed,” Blackwell said in response to the question “Is homosexuality a sin, and can gays be cured?” according to published transcripts. “I think it is a transgression against God’s law, God’s will.” He continued: “The reality is, again…that I think we make choices all the time. And I think you make good choices and bad choices in terms of lifestyle. Our expectation is that one’s genetic makeup might make one more inclined to be an arsonist or might make one more inclined to be a kleptomaniac. Do I think that they can be changed? Yes.”

Now a bit about the Family Research Council. I’ve written so much about them, let me share of the stories that best explain just how hateful and dishonest this group really is:

How FRC head Tony Perkins once reportedly paid the KKK $80,000.

The time FRC disseminated debunked Nazi-esque “science” about LGBT people.

The time FRC called for gays to be jailed.

The time FRC smeared Chelsea Manning.

The day FRC’s Tony Perkins got owned for lying about LGBT people.

The time FRC said gays would send Christians to ‘death camps.’

The time Chris Matthews destroyed FRC’s Tony Perkins.

Oh, and FRC is responsible for inserting language about “curing gays” in the GOP platform this year.

You can read much, much more about the dishonesty and hatred the FRC shows towards the LGBT community here.

As I predicted yesterday, Donald Trump is going to be the typical bad Republican on steroids. He’s not going to be pro-gay. He’s not going to unify the country. He ran on a platform of racism, sexism, anti-Semitism and homophobia. And we should take him at his word.

The appointment of Ken Blackwell is all the proof we need that the real Donald Trump is just like the real GOP: intolerant.

Speaking of which, where is Peter Thiel? Is he just another pretty face, or does the openly-gay Thiel give a damn that Trump is openly cavorting with gay-haters?

