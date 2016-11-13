Trump hires homophobic, anti-Semitic, sexist, racist to be White House chief strategist

Republican president-elect Donald Trump has chosen Alt Right leader Steve Bannon to be his new chief strategist at the White House.

In addition to serving as the CEO of the Trump campaign these past few months, Bannon is the proud chairman of Breitbart Media, a prominent online home for “Alt Right” white nationalists who not only hate people of color, but who also loathe Jews and LGBT people, and think woman should be put in their historical place behind men.

Earlier this summer, Bannon proudly called Breitbart “the platform for the Alt Right.” For those unaware, the Alt Right is a transnational movement of relatively young people who believe whites are the master race. In the Alt Right world, not only are people of color a problem, but so are women who don’t know their place, and Jews (who they perceive as non-white) and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

The president of the Southern Poverty Law Center, Richard Cohen, recently told CNN: “Bannon created a home for white supremacy, white nationalism online. And the danger now of course is that he’s going to provide a home for it in the White House.”

The Alt Right has made a particular home for itself on Twitter, where they regularly harass and threaten people of color, Jews, women and members of the LGBT community, with impunity. Here are a few recent tweets from Alt Right Twitter users. (After the Tweets, I’ve got more on Bannon.)

twitter-hate-examples-1x

twitter-hate-example-3x examples-of-twitter-hate-1x examples-of-twitter-hate-2x

These are the people Steve Bannon has proudly created an online home for.

More on Breitbart from the NYT’s Michael Barbaro:

by-default-2016-11-13-at-5-24-13-pm

And the NY Daily News reports on Bannon’s ex-wife claiming Bannon has a problem with Jews:

Mary Louise Piccard said in a 2007 court declaration that Bannon didn’t want their twin daughters attending the Archer School for Girls in Los Angeles because many Jewish students were enrolled at the elite institution.

“The biggest problem he had with Archer is the number of Jews that attend,” Piccard said in her statement signed on June 27, 2007.

“He said that he doesn’t like the way they raise their kids to be ‘whiny brats’ and that he didn’t want the girls going to school with Jews,” Piccard wrote.

“I told him that there are children who are Jewish at (a competing school), and he asked me what the percentage was. I told him that I didn’t know because it wasn’t an issue for me as I am not raising the girls to be either anti-Semitic or prejudiced against anyone,” she wrote.

And to put everything in context, the leader of the xenophobic/racist far-right in France lauds the selection of Bannon:

by-default-2016-11-13-at-5-28-11-pm

Bannon’s appointment, coming only days after Trump chose a member of a known “hate group” to be in charge of domestic policy for the transition, is trouble for anyone who cares about the civil rights of people of color, Jews, women or those who are LGBT.

But rest assured, we are fighting back — I am fighting back. More on that to come.

  • Hell Toupee

    Willful ignorance is a prerequisite to voting Republican. Add in a good strong dose of abject stupidity if you plan to join their Rump cult division.

  • rkeefe

    “The president of the Southern Poverty Law Center, Richard Cohen, recently told CNN: “Bannon created a home for white supremacy…”

    Mr. Cohen knows a thing or two about white supremacy. The SPLC is currently celebrating its 45th consecutive year with no minorities at the top. With 300 employees and more than $300 million dollars in cash on hand, the Executive Suite of the SPLC is as lily-white today as when the company opened for business in 1971.

    http://wp.me/pCLYZ-sK

    Even the “Teaching Tolerance” wing of the company, which purports to promote diversity in the K-12 classroom, has been led by “whites only” since its inception in 1991.

  • quax

    Clearly you are not paying attention if you think the Breitbart Antisemitism has anything to do with Israel. It’s directed at Jewish Americans for being Jewish.

    If you can’t see this you are willfully ignorant.

  • The VVolf

    I could easily go to Salon or HuffPo and see plenty of racism, sexism or “antisemitism” as well, not sure what Breitbart has to do with anything :/

    Again, antisemitism is just something tossed around to squash *any* criticism of Israel, and it’s why people no longer care about being called any of these sort of buzzwords.

  • quax

    A casual stroll at the Breitbart comment section is all the argument one needs to confirm the Antisemitic leaning of many commenters there. And it wasn’t the left that conflated Antisemitism with criticism of Israel. That’s a favorit pastime of Likud etc. not very left folks last time I checked.

  • The VVolf

    Any criticism of Israel is now considered antisemitism or you’re labeled an antisemite.
    Don’t support the terrorists BLM? Racist.
    Don’t support feminism? Sexist.

    The regressive left have only themselves to blame for the rise of Trump. They toss around these buzzwords with no actual arguments.

  • quax

    Need some place to hide? A pat on the head to make you feel better?

  • quax

    Right, Antisemitism and all that jazz is so 20th century …

  • quax

    Thanks for putting the emphasis where it belongs. The Priebus pick is just window dressing to distract from this.

  • The VVolf

    People are tired of these now meaningless buzzwords, and it showed with Trumps win.

  • scottrose

    The “alt-right” is a white supremacist movement, which Bannon has deliberately cultivated. Why are you distracting from that fact?

  • Hblanton

    No word on the horrible posts made by Social justice warriors and feminists about men and violence towards them…..

  • Hell Toupee

    You know, as much as you pretend to quote that publication, you really should read it sometime, don’t you think?

  • freepetta

    You Media creeps are disgusting. None of what you say has any credibility. ?

  • Nice scare tactics. Right out of Alinsky’s Rules For Radicals. Yawn.

  • Golden Cobra

    LOL retard. The alt right is not a white supremacist movement, that’s what you WANT it to be, but its not…lol.

  • Quilla

    Do we really have to put up with this?

    This country is f****d.

