Trump hires homophobic, anti-Semitic, sexist, racist to be White House chief strategist

Republican president-elect Donald Trump has chosen Alt Right leader Steve Bannon to be his new chief strategist at the White House.

In addition to serving as the CEO of the Trump campaign these past few months, Bannon is the proud chairman of Breitbart Media, a prominent online home for “Alt Right” white nationalists who not only hate people of color, but who also loathe Jews and LGBT people, and think woman should be put in their historical place behind men.

Earlier this summer, Bannon proudly called Breitbart “the platform for the Alt Right.” For those unaware, the Alt Right is a transnational movement of relatively young people who believe whites are the master race. In the Alt Right world, not only are people of color a problem, but so are women who don’t know their place, and Jews (who they perceive as non-white) and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

The president of the Southern Poverty Law Center, Richard Cohen, recently told CNN: “Bannon created a home for white supremacy, white nationalism online. And the danger now of course is that he’s going to provide a home for it in the White House.”

The Alt Right has made a particular home for itself on Twitter, where they regularly harass and threaten people of color, Jews, women and members of the LGBT community, with impunity. Here are a few recent tweets from Alt Right Twitter users. (After the Tweets, I’ve got more on Bannon.)

These are the people Steve Bannon has proudly created an online home for.

More on Breitbart from the NYT’s Michael Barbaro:

And the NY Daily News reports on Bannon’s ex-wife claiming Bannon has a problem with Jews:

Mary Louise Piccard said in a 2007 court declaration that Bannon didn’t want their twin daughters attending the Archer School for Girls in Los Angeles because many Jewish students were enrolled at the elite institution. “The biggest problem he had with Archer is the number of Jews that attend,” Piccard said in her statement signed on June 27, 2007. “He said that he doesn’t like the way they raise their kids to be ‘whiny brats’ and that he didn’t want the girls going to school with Jews,” Piccard wrote. “I told him that there are children who are Jewish at (a competing school), and he asked me what the percentage was. I told him that I didn’t know because it wasn’t an issue for me as I am not raising the girls to be either anti-Semitic or prejudiced against anyone,” she wrote.

And to put everything in context, the leader of the xenophobic/racist far-right in France lauds the selection of Bannon:

Bannon’s appointment, coming only days after Trump chose a member of a known “hate group” to be in charge of domestic policy for the transition, is trouble for anyone who cares about the civil rights of people of color, Jews, women or those who are LGBT.

But rest assured, we are fighting back — I am fighting back. More on that to come.

