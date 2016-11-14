Home
Sign the petition: Tell Trump to fire Alt Right publisher Steve Bannon
Donald Trump has hired Alt Right publisher Steve Bannon to be his top strategist at the White House.
The Alt Right, as you may know, is openly racist, sexist, anti-Semitic and homophobic.
It is unacceptable that Trump would hire someone so tolerant of intolerance at the highest rungs of the White House. Bannon, in essence, has Karl Rove’s job!
Join us in calling on Trump to fire Bannon immediately. Sign the petition below, or here.
John Aravosis
