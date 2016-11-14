Sign the petition: Tell Trump to fire Alt Right publisher Steve Bannon

Donald Trump has hired Alt Right publisher Steve Bannon to be his top strategist at the White House.

The Alt Right, as you may know, is openly racist, sexist, anti-Semitic and homophobic.

It is unacceptable that Trump would hire someone so tolerant of intolerance at the highest rungs of the White House. Bannon, in essence, has Karl Rove’s job!

