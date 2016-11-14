Sign the petition: Tell Trump to fire Alt Right publisher Steve Bannon

11/14/16 9:59pm by 0

Donald Trump has hired Alt Right publisher Steve Bannon to be his top strategist at the White House.

The Alt Right, as you may know, is openly racist, sexist, anti-Semitic and homophobic.

It is unacceptable that Trump would hire someone so tolerant of intolerance at the highest rungs of the White House. Bannon, in essence, has Karl Rove’s job!

Join us in calling on Trump to fire Bannon immediately. Sign the petition below, or here.

  • Opinionated Cat Lover

    This guy sure knows how to make all the best arguments for the Right. That’s for sure.

  • Moderator3

    Time for another rest Bill. We’ll see you in a week.

  • Bill_Perdue

    You’re being hysterical. Trolls are people who defend the racism and bigotry of H Clinton and Trump.

  • Tone down the hysteria? Bill, old boy, you do more and more each day to convince me that you’re a paid troll working for someone on the right.

  • Mike_in_the_Tundra

    Stock up. It just became legal in my state. Al least, I can’t be busted for what I have.

  • Jen_S

    Ha! Fortunately, I live in a legal weed state. For how much longer, though?

  • Bill_Perdue

    “The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary. “HL Mencken

    Tone down the hysteria.

    Democrats lost because they’re led by racists, warmongers, McCarthyites and union busters who’ve, for the last 40 years have been joined at the hip with Republicans and jointly carried out a severe attack on unions and the standard of living they won for workers during the middle years of the last century.

    Democrats can’t do much to oppose Trump because they have the same politics. That job is up to the left, the union left and the the burgeoning growth of the movement for decent wages and unionization, to women who want the unfettered right to federally funded abortions, to the soon to reawaken antiwar movement and to the growing determination of people of color to end the reign of terror by Dixiecrats and the killer cops they hired. And it’s more than ever up to the LGBTQ movement and the gains it made, now under renewed attack.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/12984d7b420aea38af2eb4a3043d5cdf24f981d252a7dd53be6abd6222cff5a2.png

  • Mike_in_the_Tundra

    It took a couple of minutes to figure out what the 240 was all about. My first reaction was to write that it’s going to take a lot of 420 to get me through the next 4 years.

  • mf_roe

    Born with serious birth defects, inability to live up to the obligations of her charter, and lacking any sense of humility. Plagued by the lack of reason she self medicated with a long list of -isms mostly centered on some faith founded on irrational conceit. Death by her own hand.

  • mf_roe

    Obama’s vilest crime was the whitewashing of the serious problems facing this generation of humans. If you were naive enough to believe his song and dance the rulers were hard at work fixing all the bad things. To call out the lies, the deceit, the betrayal was to be labeled a traitor. He like the rest of our corrupt rulers think they are immune to the destruction of modern civilization— I’ll be laughing when the proles convene the court of vengence.

  • Jen_S

    240

  • Blogvader

    Oh, jesus.

    Are we still talking about the US Constitution after the Patriot Act, PRISM, and Gitmo?

  • Blogvader

    The best thing about a Trump presidency is that so-called progressives will magically oppose the regressive policies that they formerly ignored when Obama was the one doing/supporting them. Things like:

    The kill list
    Pardoning killer torturers
    Making torture legal
    Extraordinary Renditions
    Black sites in Europe
    Price gouging in health care
    Price gouging in education
    Militarizing the police
    Raising taxes on the poor
    Unconstitutional domestic spying
    Big money politics (Well, maybe they’ll fight that one. Maybe.)
    Drone warfare. Everywhere.
    Making excuses for Israeli war crimes
    Yawning about the seven dollar minimum wage
    Opening up the Arctic for offshore drilling

    Etc. Etc. Etc.

    All right. Sure. America’s over, but if that’s what it takes to actually mobilize progressives and get them to oppose all of the utter bullshit we’ve seen them ignore over the last sixteen years, then I’m glad things turned out this way. Frankly, I’m sick of listening to excuses for Obama’s regressive policies.

  • chrislib

    I can’t believe people are giving up and hoping Trumpsylvanians just leave them alone. Some of us are going to fight however we can.
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/1df502758c9f2b04bd5d8919a1e6143efa8e722b44a5456fc6337ec5ebccdd19.jpg

  • UncleBucky

    Yup.

  • Kenster999

    Heh, cute.

    I’d suggest it may have died earlier this year when the Republicans blatantly violated the Constitution by refusing their duty to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, and they got away with it. That core part of our society is now dead.

