Oregon didn’t reject LGBT rights on Election Day

11/23/16 11:46am by 4

The national news would have you believe that Oregon voters rejected lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights on Election Day.

Don’t believe it.

Oregon’s secretary of state race doesn’t typically warrant national headlines. But national media, reeling after blowing forecasts in the presidential election, was happy to turn attention elsewhere.

“Oregon official who shut down Christian bakery loses election” – CNN.

“Oregon official who bullied Christian bakery loses election” – Fox News.

“Oregon official who destroyed Christian bakery over gay wedding cake loses election” – The Daily Caller.

“Shut down,” “bullied,” “destroyed” – It’s fascinating how editorial slant quickly escalates.

Oregon Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian will continue upholding LGBTQ rights.

Oregon Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian will continue to uphold LGBT rights.

Someone who doesn’t pay close attention to down-ballot races in the Pacific Northwest would be forgiven for believing that Oregon issued a stunning rebuke to LGBT overreach.

Indeed, that’s how Fox News reported it: “An Oregon bureaucrat who waged political jihad against the owners of a Christian bakery was given the heave-ho by voters,” their story begins.

The bakery in question entered the national zeitgeist in 2013 when the owners of Sweet Cakes by Melissa refused to make a cake for a lesbian couple’s wedding, citing religious objections. Democratic Oregon Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian ruled the bakery had violated the Oregon Equality Act and fined the owners $135,000. The bigoted bakers quickly became heroes of the Christian Right which raised more than half a million dollars for them.

The owners, not Avakian, closed the bakery in October.

It was but the highest-profile incidence of Avakian standing up for LGBT rights. In a case that received less national attention, he fined a Portland bar $400,000 for discriminating against a transgender women’s group.

This year, Avakian ran for secretary of state. He lost to Republican Dennis Richardson. It was the first time Oregon had elected a Republican to statewide office since 2002.

CNN’s erroneous assertion that Avakian closed the bakery notwithstanding, the basic facts of those headlines are true. Yet they are also negligently misleading.

During the campaign, the cake and the Portland bar were never serious issues. Rather, Avakian lost primarily because he planned to expand the secretary of state’s role beyond its constitutional authority. For example, he wanted to audit private companies and implement education programs.

As a result, even the progressive Willamette Week didn’t endorse him, writing, “The secretary of state is an administrator, who oversees elections, audits, the corporation division (which registers businesses) and the state archives. The secretary of state does not make or enforce laws and has nothing to do with civil rights.”

Richardson ran a smart campaign focused on the core responsibilities of the office, not social issues. That message resonated with Oregonians, at least more than Avakian’s.

Avakian will remain the labor commissioner for two more years. There was no “heave-ho.” He didn’t lose a re-election referendum on his job performance. Like Tim Kaine, he returns to his previous elected position. He still has the power to fine the next bakery that doesn’t want to make a cake for a same-sex couple.

“Oregon official who upheld the rights of same-sex couples remains on the job” apparently wasn’t an exciting enough headline.

With a healthy debate underway about how Google, Facebook and other portals handle fake news, it’s worth remembering that even CNN can run with a fake narrative.

Oregon voters didn’t reject LGBT rights. In fact, they endorsed them by becoming the first state to elect an openly LGBT governor.

Tags: , , , ,


Christian Trejbal is a freelance editorial writer, editor and political consultant based in Portland, Ore. He wrote exclusively for The (Bend) Bulletin and The Roanoke Times before founding Opinion in a Pinch. He serves on the board of directors of the Association of Opinion Journalists Foundation and is open government chairman. Follow him on Twitter @ctrejbal and facebook.

  • Mike_in_the_Tundra

    I hope you proofread your school assignments better than this. BTW – it’s pathetic when someone has to up vote their own comments.

  • Brandon

    They did not reject LBGT rights. They are for gay marriage. They just don’t want to punish business owners for their religious beliefs. It was never about LBGT rights it’s about freedom of religion and association. someone who sues a business for not baking a baking cake is actually he real intolerant one. The voters of Oregon embraced LBGt rights and freedom I think gays should have equal rights under the law. But if you preach tolerance it goes both ways. Being tolerant of gays great but how can you call yourself tolerant if you want to fine someone price of a home because they have a different view of marriage than you?

  • Brett

    I am starting to see an agenda big time for making america “nazi”, PPG or” pervert pu$*y grabber” trump just picked for “Dept of Education” a sweet little woman named Betsy Devos.Let us review this woman, she is a rich doner for” pervert p**sy grabber’ PPG. She is related to a Blackwater member remember them?
    She has been very busy to help fund Tony Perkins and what is nice little Ken Blackwell with again? Also Dobson remember his FOTF.So it is clear now with Flynn,Sessions,Pence,Bolton,Romney,Cruz all seem to be on page with the” nazi” right wing agenda.Mr Bannon should be gone, why is that nazi still here?His own words “there are too many Aisians as CEO’s” This and all the rising hate all over is very connected..They want to pass the legislation for” religious exemption” which can lead to very bad things.I say any of thier group, church then will lose thier tax exemptions.
    I do realize that PPG trump is a media whore,so these picks could be just for reaction, he loves that.This may seem off topic but it is not as I said all is connected.I am currently involved with AB” aryan brotherhood” trying to move in on my area,they are coniving nasty people, again connected.Look at all the things that suddenly are happening ,man being removed from partners bedside in a hospital.Open your eyes.I was there when freinds got married in SF ,then prop 8 took all of that away for years.
    These” nazis” not the cute” alt right” they are pushing for ,wake up every day for this agenda they are pushing for. LGB back into the closet,evict all Moslems, this is thier starting game then it moves more white”.PPG trump ” is in quite a conundrem, with his friends/doners and family being Jewish., LOL!!

