Jill Stein plugs recount on Russian state TV, doesn’t mention Russians are the reason for the recount

Green party presidential candidate Jill Stein has raised several million dollars for a recount in several key states in the recent presidential election.

It’s a bit odd that Stein is calling for a recount when her guy won — and make no mistake, Trump was Stein’s guy if only because Stein made clear that Hillary Clinton was a worse candidate than Donald Trump, and one of them — Hillary or Donald — was going to win.

As Stein told Democracy Now earlier this summer:

“Trump says very scary things—deporting immigrants, massive militarism and ignoring the climate. Hillary, unfortunately, has a track record for doing all of those things,” Stein says. “Hillary has supported the deportations of immigrants, opposed the refugees—women and children coming from Honduras, whose refugee crisis she was very much responsible for by giving a thumbs-up to this corporate coup in Honduras that has created the violence from which those refugees are fleeing.” Stein goes on to say, “We see these draconian things that Donald Trump is talking about, we actually see Hillary Clinton doing.”

So why is Stein pushing a recount that only benefit the very candidate who Stein didn’t want to win?

Fast forward to this week. Shortly after Stein announced her recount effort, where did she go to announce it? The Russian state propaganda network, RT. (See video below.)

Oh, but it gets better. The main reason a lot of us are concerned about the results of the election is because Russian has been trying to hack, and disinformation, its way in to getting its preferred candidate, Donald Trump, elected. And it worked.

So did Jill Stein mention any of this during her nearly 9-minute interview with Russian state propaganda? Did Jill Stein bother telling RT that the very reason many Americans are worried about the results of the election, the reason many of them want a recount, the reason they gave Jill Stein several million dollars for a recount, is because of Russia’s efforts to hack the election, including, but not limited to, the Wikileaks hacks and the “fake news” that the Russians helped create and disseminate?

No.

Stein’s silence was reminiscent of her trip to Moscow a year ago, in which Stein celebrated the ten-year anniversary of Russia’s state propaganda effort. Stein stood on Red Square in Moscow, and talked about the lack of respect for human rights in the world. Whose human rights violations was Stein worried about? America’s. Stein didn’t say boo about Russian human rights violations, which include attacks on the LGBT community, political dissidents, journalists, and business people.

When I noted this a few month’s back, Russian state propaganda was quick to jump to Stein’s defense.

Stein’s Russia-trip fiasco was so bad that it led the Russian Green party to denounce her.

So, just keep an eye on Jill Stein. I’d be very leery about giving her one dime. The fact that Stein isn’t even mentioning Russia’s attempts to throw the election, when the #1 concern about this election is Russia’s efforts to influence it, speaks volumes.

