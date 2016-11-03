How the FBI rigged the election for Trump

11/3/16 7:53pm by 23

If Donald Trump wins on Tuesday, it will be FBI Director James Comey’s fault.

Whether it’s rogue elements in the FBI, or now more likely FBI Director Comey himself, the FBI has become little more than an arm of the Republican party.

Please watch the Facebook Live talk (below) that I just gave about the FBI’s meddling in the election, and then visit the petition my colleague Alan Klein and I set up, calling on FBI Director Comey to resign: TimeToResign.com.

Comey deserves to be fired, but at this point in the election, Obama can’t step in without looking like he’s pulling a Nixon and doing it for Hillary. Comey needs to reach down deep and find whatever shred of dignity and love of country he has left, and do the right thing and resign.

Visit TimeToResign.com and tell the FBI Director his agency’s days of election-rigging are over. And watch my discussion of all of this on Facebook Live below:

Follow me on Twitter: @aravosis | @americablog | @americabloggay | Facebook | Instagram | Google+ | LinkedIn. John Aravosis is the Executive Editor of AMERICAblog, which he founded in 2004. He has a joint law degree (JD) and masters in Foreign Service from Georgetown; and has worked in the US Senate, World Bank, Children's Defense Fund, the United Nations Development Programme, and as a stringer for the Economist. He is a frequent TV pundit, having appeared on the O'Reilly Factor, Hardball, World News Tonight, Nightline, AM Joy & Reliable Sources, among others. John lives in New York City, and is the cofounder of TimeToResign.com. Bio, .

  • Wayne Kopperdahl

    Is he always making a poop face? or is that how he looks?

  • Demosthenes

    Mr. Comey has nothing to reveal. Why do we know that? He would have already leaked material to help the Donald.

    Mr. Comey will resign soon.

  • manapp99

    I bet that Comey does not agree that his actions were unethical or that it was designed to help Trump so he would not only not resign but would push even harder to show that he was right and she is wrong. He has the cards if he has the evidence. She does not know what he has.

    BTW. Obama can indeed fire Comey.

  • Demosthenes

    Mr. Comey will be gone soon because his unethical Trump election help failed. While Pres. Obama can’t fire him, he can take away his security access, refuse to meet with him, and prosecute him for violating the Hatch Act.

  • manapp99

    While are at it shouldn’t we demand the resignation of the assistant Attorney General who sent “heads up” emails to the Clinton campaign? If we want to root out partisan corruption don’t we have to go after both sides?

    http://www.politico.com/story/2016/11/wikileaks-clinton-justice-department-heads-up-investigation-230643

  • manapp99

    If she wins…that is when he will step up his investigation. What has he got to lose?

  • Demosthenes

    FBI Director will resign a week from today after Ms. Clinton wins.

  • Opinionated Cat Lover

    Which will really be: You get a $500 voucher for the private school of your choice. Ones far worse than your public schools will cost a bit more than $500 per term. The good ones, which the elite want to keep your kids away from, will cost thousands upon thousands more. And your little piddly $500 voucher will be but a drop in that bucket…

  • Phil in FLL
  • Phil in FLL

    Well, now that Rudy Giuliani shot off his big mouth, the entire world knows that pro-Trump people at the New York office of the FBI based their so-called investigation of laptop emails on the laughable excuse for journalism at Breitbart.com, and then leaked the whole thing to both Giuliani and the Trump campaign days before Comey’s letter to Congress on Friday, October 28. That’s a pretty big story, no?

  • WhiskeyRocks

    They did no such thing. Assertions otherwise are fallacious, ridiculous and delusional.

  • Badgerite

    The GOP finally has the horrid scandal in the Obama administration that they have been looking for forever. And it is the FBI and James Comey. How about that. This is a real scandal and a real travesty. Wow I had calmed down some but you are as mad as I was last week.
    Resignation. On the desk. NOW.

  • Randy Riddle

    Agree with you completely. They’re even doing this in states like NC, doing things like decimating the budget for public education while, at the same time, complaining that the public schools are so bad they should be replaced with public funding of private schools.

  • Badgerite

    Oh my God. Brietbart and Bannon are behind that stupid book. Clinton Cash .
    OMG. This wreaks. Comey has to go.

  • Badgerite

    I agree with you completely. Hilary Clinton has to win this. Because the FBI and its Director have to be held accountable for this. They are trying to steamroll this election. Like a herd of frightened cattle. That is not only the effect. It is the intent. And these are clear violations of law.
    I don’t know, has the Director never read the Hatch Act or what?

  • Badgerite

    I certainly hope so. The Trump Monster is such an obvious toady for Putin it is ridiculous.
    Are relationships abroad will be forever tarred. The Paris Climate Agreement as well as the Nuclear Deal with Iran will be in serious jeopardy. And then you will get a nuclear Iran and possibly a nuclear arms race in the Middle East. Sheeesh. Wake me when this nightmare of an election is over. And then, only if it ends well.

  • This is just another step in what I see as the Republicans’ long-term effort to undermine the American system — shutting down the government when they don’t get a budget that guts the safety net, questioning the integrity of the courts when there’s a decision they don’t like, refusing to fill a Supreme Court vacancy until they can make it a blatant political appointment, using their power of “government oversight” to instigate political witch-hunts against their opponents, and now undermining our trust in not only our electoral system, over and above voter suppression, but also in our federal law enforcement agencies.

    After all, a healthy democracy and an oligarchy are pretty much mutually exclusive.

  • HandsomeMrToad

    Let’s not exaggerate. This election is a long way from being rigged for Trump. The FBI may have rigged it for a less-humiliating-than-previously-expected Trump loss, that’s all.

  • crazymonkeylady

    Even if Donald Trump Doesn’t win, he has scarred elections for years. And Comey has undermined the trust we have in the FBI for the future. Who do we have left to trust? Nobody.

