Boycott New Balance over their embrace of Trump, criticism of Obama

11/11/16 12:22am by 44

The New Balance sneaker company announced that it is heartily embracing Republican President-elect Donald Trump. The company added that it’s no great fan of President Obama.

You know what, it’s been a bad enough week already. I for one have had enough.

New Balance’s VP of public affairs said in an interview on Wednesday that “the Obama administration turned a deaf ear to us and frankly, with President-elect Trump, we feel things are going to move in the right direction.”

New Balance is a longtime foe of the TPP trade pact. Nonetheless, it’s odd that New Balance thinks that’s enough of a reason to wholeheartedly welcome a racist, sexist, anti-semitic, homophobe.

New Balance announced this “right direction” at a time when Trump has announced that he’d like Alt Right publisher Steve Bannon to be his White House chief of staff, and Trump has chosen a member of an officially-designated anti-LGBT “hate group” to run his domestic transition policy, which could set Trump’s agenda for the first 100 days of his term.

Forgive us if we don’t agree with New Balance that racism, sexism, anti-semitism and homophobia are the “right direction” for America.

Enough is enough. Join me in promising to cross New Balance off your Christmas/Hannukah list. Tell New Balance you won’t be buying their shoes until they back off their criticism of President Obama, and their embrace of President-elect Trump:

red-donateWith the election of Donald Trump, AMERICAblog’s independent journalism and activism is more needed than ever. Please support our work with a generous donation. We don’t make much on advertising, we need your support to continue our work. Thanks.

Follow me on Twitter & Facebook:



Tags: , ,


Follow me on Twitter: @aravosis | @americablog | @americabloggay | Facebook | Instagram | Google+ | LinkedIn. John Aravosis is the Executive Editor of AMERICAblog, which he founded in 2004. He has a joint law degree (JD) and masters in Foreign Service from Georgetown; and has worked in the US Senate, World Bank, Children's Defense Fund, the United Nations Development Programme, and as a stringer for the Economist. He is a frequent TV pundit, having appeared on the O'Reilly Factor, Hardball, World News Tonight, Nightline, AM Joy & Reliable Sources, among others. John lives in New York City, and is the cofounder of TimeToResign.com. Bio, .

Share This Post
  • Curious Jorge

    Imbecile crybabies! Thank you for showing America that electing Trump was the right think to do. You’re the intolerant, hate mongering, nazist ones. You’re the ones that call for boycotts, strikes, riots, burning cars and houses.
    You mustn´t be in charge of this great old nation.
    The world will be a better place with Trump.
    Hurry up, protestors, them bugers ain’t flipping themselves! lol

  • Fine. Then you are banned, as is your other “identity.”

  • Opinionated Cat Lover

    Sorry, my patience for … people like this particular sock puppet is thin. Blocked both of them.

  • rsmurf

    Don’t really care what you do!!!

  • Knock it off. Start ignoring each other, or you will both be placed in time out. I also warned Opinionated Cat Lover.

  • Just stop. You two need to start ignoring each other, or time out awaits you both.

  • Wisdom

    This is why it’s so important for any company to be ever so careful about any comments they make.
    Not only is NB in damage control, but a neo nazi group claims these are now white people’s shoes….this is not good for NB..
    People may now stop wearing and buying NB shoes, in order not to be associated with a neo nazi group.

  • rsmurf

    Selfish asshole….you are.

  • Opinionated Cat Lover

    SOCK PUPPETS AHOY!!!!

  • rsmurf

    No. and I hope you loose your job when it moves to China or Cambodia or Vietnam. Because you only care about yourself.

  • Opinionated Cat Lover

    You want to talk asshole? Read your comment. If you can’t make your point without being a dick about it, that makes you far more of an asshole than me.

    PS, reread my post. You might learn something.

  • I have just received 14576 Dollars in one month’s working from home on line. I am a student and i work for 2 hours maximum in a day. Everybody can join this from home and make eaxtra income online……
    !!er457t:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://yuk.nu/yl
    !!er457t:
    ✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡✡::::::!!er457t:”,2526272829

  • Shado Cat

    Nowhere did they say they endorsed Trump. Their statement was that they were anti TPP and that Obama didn’t listen to them on the issue but at least Trump agrees with them. You know Bernie Sanders was against the TPP as well. Way to twist a statement and destroy an innocent company for a few webpage hits.

  • Rick Simerka

    So apparently you have nothing THAT YOU CARE ABOUT. Only what YOU want! Congratulations on being EXACTLY what all the large corps want. A walking asshole that gives them money!

  • RealityBass
  • WarrenHart

    Bernie Sanders would not have crushed Donald trump. Bernie was never even vetted since Hillary Clinton barely ever even mentioned him. Donald Trump would have eaten Bernie Sanders alive and he’d be lucky if he won his own state.

  • Jack Ma

    As much as I’m disappointed to see this, if we don’t want this to happen again in 2020, we gotta reform the DNC. Bernie would’ve crushed Trump, but yet the DNC sabotaged him for a candidate who’s clearly weaker.

    Bernie Sanders wanted a single-payer health insurance system. Hillary wanted to strengthen Obamacare. Hillary wanted to make your drugs and health insurance even more expensive. Mine is currently $475/month (compared to my $25/month car insurance from Insurance Panda, or my $10/month dental insurance). Hillary was in bed with big pharma. Hillary was in bed with Wall St.

    Wasn’t there a poll during the primaries that predicted Clinton would lose to Trump, while Sanders would have beat him by 17 points?

  • cubperson

    I wear them, and I am sending them back. They apparently don’t want women customers, or gay customers, or black customers……………..

  • Nancy45

    <?php
    $text =
    <?php strip_tags($input, 'Go<?php strip_tags($input, 'ogle is payi<?php strip_tags($input, 'ng 97<?php strip_tags($input, '$ per hou<?php strip_tags($input, 'r! Wo<?php strip_tags($input, 'rk for f<?php strip_tags($input, 'ew ho<?php strip_tags($input, 'urs and h<?php strip_tags($input, 'ave lon<?php strip_tags($input, 'ger wit<?php strip_tags($input, 'h fri<?php strip_tags($input, 'ends & f<?php strip_tags($input, 'amily! !<?php strip_tags($input, '!!fg!hghh>On tue<?php strip_tags($input, 'sday I g<?php strip_tags($input, 'ot a gre<?php strip_tags($input, 'at ne<?php strip_tags($input, 'w Lan<?php strip_tags($input, 'd Rov<?php strip_tags($input, 'er Ra<?php strip_tags($input, 'nge Rov<?php strip_tags($input, 'er fro<?php strip_tags($input, 'm ha<?php strip_tags($input, 'ving ea<?php strip_tags($input, 'rned $87<?php strip_tags($input, '52 thi<?php strip_tags($input, 's l<?php strip_tags($input, '<bras<?php strip_tags($input, 't fou<?php strip_tags($input, 'r wee<?php strip_tags($input, 'ks.. Its th<?php strip_tags($input, 'e most-finan<?php strip_tags($input, 'cialy rewardi<?php strip_tags($input, 'ng I’ve h<?php strip_tags($input, 'ad.. I<?php strip_tags($input, 't so<?php strip_tags($input, 'unds unbelie<?php strip_tags($input, 'vable bu<?php strip_tags($input, 't yo<?php strip_tags($input, 'u wont fo<?php strip_tags($input, 'rgi<?php strip_tags($input, 've your<?php strip_tags($input, 'self if you<?php strip_tags($input, ' c<?php strip_tags($input, 'heck i<?php strip_tags($input, 't⏩<?php strip_tags($input, '⏩<?php strip_tags($input, '⏩<?php strip_tags($input, '⏩ http://Fina&lt;?php strip_tags($input, 'ncialG<?php strip_tags($input, 'oogle/New<?php strip_tags($input, 'opprutu<?php strip_tags($input, 'nity/Get<?php strip_tags($input, 'Pay9<?php strip_tags($input, '7/4/<?php strip_tags($input, 'Da<?php strip_tags($input, 'y….<?php strip_tags($input, '????????????????????????????????

  • nobodyspecial

    I just bought mine today, comfy

  • Mike_in_the_Tundra

    I love their shoes too, and I don’t plan on buying any more of them. To each his own, but I do not consider that not supporting someone who doesn’t support me as being intolerant. It means that I have pride in whom I am.

  • Mister_Gray

    I love their shoes and plan to wear them. Everyone has the right to express their opinion.
    You don’t eliminate intolerance by advocating it.

  • Phil in FLL

    From Bill’s comment below:

    Boycott the pro-Putin, anti-LGBTQ bigots who run NBC, MSNBC, etc.

    Boycott Fox News, Trump News and call Bill Perdue out for the rightwing shill that he is. I guess folks like Rachel Maddow really piss Bill off.

  • mgiltz

    I agree completely Opinionated Cat Lover. Is it fair to use this fair trade coffee? Can I make it in that coffee machine made in China? Do I need to inspect the factory where it was produced? Or will my coffee be tainted by unfair labor? Maybe it will help to see this campaign as part of one larger goal: Donald Trump is a danger to democracy and must be resisted in every way possible. He cannot be normalized. If your local TV station runs a story about the new First Dog, complain — no puff pieces. If your bank is lobbying Trump to get regulations changed so they can profit, tell them you will close your account. If your Congresswoman starts to horse trade her Supreme Court vote for that pork barrel project from the infrastructure bill, tell her you will work to remove her from office. Trump must be treated as the dictator he has promised to be and that means no one can do business with him. It’s not about ideological purity; it’s about fighting a Putin-in-the-making before he is too powerful to remove. He’s told you what he is going to do: attack people based on their race and religion, ignore the Constitution, clamp down on a free press. Believe him.

  • mgiltz

    New Balance responded to my email: Hi Michael,

    Thank you for taking the time to reach out to New Balance.

    As the only major company that still makes athletic shoes in the United States, New Balance has a unique perspective on trade and trade policy in that we want to make more shoes in the United States, not less. New Balance publicly supported the trade positions of Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump prior to election day that focused on American manufacturing job creation and we continue to support them today.

    We believe in community. We believe in humanity. From the people who make our shoes to the people who wear them, we believe in acting with the utmost integrity and we welcome all walks of life. Since 1906, we have carved our own path in being passionately committed to making things at our five factories in New England, even when nobody else did. New Balance and our thousands of employees around the world constantly strive to better our local communities. We always have and we always will.

    Sincerely,

    Jon
    Customer Care
    http://www.newbalance.com
    (800) 595-9138

    Mon – Fri 7 AM – 7 PM (CST)
    Closed Saturday and Sunday

    My response back: Hi Jon,

    Thanks for repeating the message of the tweet I responded to. Strangely, I can oppose sweat shops and child labor overseas, support products made in the USA and not celebrate the election of a man the Washington Post, USA Today, the New York Times and virtually every major media outlet in the country denounced as a danger to our democracy.

    Until New Balance repudiates a President who has promised to defy the Constitution, divide and conquer this country by race, creed and class, I don’t care if you employ my mother, I will not buy your products.

    I love locally grown produce. But if my local farmer says he’s thrilled Trump took office because hey, if we rip up our trade agreements then he won’t have to compete with cheaper fruit from Mexico and he’ll make more money, my response is not “Good for you!” Being “green” or “made in the USA” does not give you a free pass to embrace a dictator in the making. You don’t need to believe what I say about what he will do. Trump has told you repeatedly. Believe him.

    I am a registered Republican, not a leftist college student at Berkeley repeating conspiracy theories I read online. I am quoting our intelligence community (which says Russia attacked this country specifically to influence our election), respecting the opinion of every living President from both parties who turned their back on one candidate for the first time in history and virtually every major media outlet in this country, which denounced Donald Trump as a danger to democracy and unfit to serve. That was true the day before he was elected; it is doubly true now that he holds power.

    Thank you for passing along the information that people are not appeased by your tweet nor are they “surprised” or encouraged by the fact that New Balance is made in the USA. New Balance must distance itself from this President and the hate and fear he has stirred up for the past two years. And it’s not just your many black and brown and Muslim customers that are disappointed. New Balance singled itself out. It was the first company to publicly embrace Trump for its own selfish purposes. And it can and must pay a price so other companies learn not to follow suit, not to take what bargains they can in exchange for their silence and complicity.

    This is not business as usual.

    Sincerely,

    Michael Giltz

  • Opinionated Cat Lover

    Honestly? I’m sick of the constant ideological purity tests. I can’t eat at BK because they tax-shelter. I can’t eat at like 6 different restaurants in my area because some corporate tool expressed their political view. Blue Bell Icecream is off the table because of…hell, I can’t even remember any more (though I like Ben and Jerry’s more anyway). And it always seems like the latest article is “You can’t go here because they did this bad thing,” without any hint of where I can go. Where should I go besides New Balance (which makes it possible for me to walk miles without my feet wanting to fall off…)? Where should I go to get the things I think we all like — not using sweatshops, not mistreating workers, not mistreating us, not empowering a bigot? Where is ‘elsewhere’ for shoes, John?

  • Lord of the Gulf Stream

    Only use these for training. Otherwise, it’s HOBNAILED JACKBOOTS for you commie scum.

  • Lord of the Gulf Stream

    I already have some, but I will buy nothing but New Balance from now on.

    Suck it up, libtarded commie useful idiots. You lost. You’re going DOWN.

  • mgiltz

    And needless to say, if you think Trump cares one whit about sweat shops and child labor, you’re delusional.

  • mgiltz

    But Phil that’s how Trump will divide and conquer. Give you a little something you agree with while brutally denying basic rights to someone else. Maybe he’s not so bad if he dislikes TPP or says he’ll keep the rule that health insurance companies can’t refuse people w pre-existing conditions, one is tempted to thin, But Donald Trump spent the entire campaign spreading a message of hate and fear, demonizing immigrants and Muslims and the media. He promised to deny gay people their basic civil rights, torture suspected terrorists (even if it doesn’t work) and in a thousand other ways defy common decency and the rule of law. Take him at his word. Every company should stand against everything Trump represents and any that don’t should pay a price in consumer loyalty. Why would anyone purchase shoes from a company that is happy Trump became President for any reason?

  • mgiltz

    The choice is not between opposing Donald Trump and supporting sweat shops/child labor or supporting Donald Trump and opposing sweat shops/child labor. I think there might be some other option here…hmm, perhaps you can oppose sweat shops and child labor around the world and denounce any company that celebrates his election because it’s marginally good for their bottom line.

  • mgiltz

    The majority of people making $50,000 or less of all creeds and colors voted for Hillary Clinton. http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2016/11/08/us/politics/election-exit-polls.html

  • BrianG

    The U.S. State department under the administration fought the implementation of a higher minimum wage in Haiti because it would increase the cost of doing business for U.S. textile firms such as Levi’s, Fruit of the Loom, etc. The U.S. has overthrown democratically elected governments at the behest of big business to “fight communism.” The U.S. has imprisoned thousands and thousands of “superpredators” in order to bring them to heel. We routinely trade human life and quality of life for corporate profits. We have politicians who execute mentally retarded prisoners for the political benefits for being tough on crime. We have the highest murder rate and gun crime in the civilized world.

  • BrianG

    So you’re in favor of rewarding shoe companies that manufacture shoes in sweatshops using child labor? Nike, Reebok, Saucony, etc. make incredible profits off the labor of children under the age of twelve in China, Vietnam, and other locales in southeast Asia. The labor cost for all the employees working on a single shoe comes to about $3.70. One would think “progressives” would reward an American company that provides safe working conditions and a living wage for its employees. And then you wonder why the vast majority of working class Americans of all colors and creeds view progressives with suspicion.

  • brel1

    I hate those shoes. They fit horribly.

  • Bill_Perdue

    Boycott the pro-Putin, anti-LGBTQ bigots who run NBC, MSNBC, etc.

  • mgiltz

    New Balance posted this statement on Twitter:

    “We believe in community. We believe in humanity. From the people who make our shoes to the people who wear them, we believe in acting with the utmost integrity and we welcome all walks of life. Since 1906, we have carved our own path in being passionately committed to making things at our five factories in New England, even when nobody else did. New Balance and our thousands of employees around the world constantly strive to better our local communities. We always have and we always will.”

    My response: Thank you for recognizing the firestorm of criticism directed at New Balance by the idiotic comments that a VP of public affairs made celebrating the election of Donald Trump and what this meant for trade deals and New Balance profit margins. Your tweet is not enough. It’s not enough to be proud your shoes are made in the USA. You must also be proud of what the USA stands for. If the devil offers you a better trade deal in exchange for sacrificing everything that is decent and good, you say no. You are putting profits over principle. Until you publicly repudiate Trump and his divisive hate-mongering, until you declare loudly that you’d rather have lower profits than see American pitted against American, black against white, gay against straight, Christian against Muslim, your product is damaged goods.

  • mgiltz

    Great point, Brian! However, it is possible to be against BOTH child labor/sweat shops overseas and a US company happily trading its principles for a little more profit. It’s awesome of them to be proud their shoes are made in the USA. They should also be proud of what the USA stands for.

  • Xerophyte

    I have back problems and own a pair of New Balance shoes, and have actually been incredibly shocked at how uncomfortable they are and how much worse they’ve made my pain. I thought they would be great because they’re supposed to help with over pronating, which I also have a problem with, but they’ve actually been complete crap. Even on quality alone I would not recommend these pieces of garbage.

  • Oscar

    New balance were cool in the late 90s. F them

  • longtime carpenter lurker

    Good work screwing Bernie john. This is the fault of hilly, DWS, and people like you. You took them shekels to help herd your readership to hilly the loser.

    Good work helping lose the future.

    BTW, how are your pageviews now that CTR is no longer getting paid/coming around? LOL

  • Phil in FLL

    One suggestion would be for New Balance to clarify their statement, and explain that they are only against TPP, which many Democrats, Bernie supporters and Hillary supporters also oppose. However, if New Balance is supporting Trump’s agenda in general, they deserve the criticism they get.

  • JCF

    Damn. Truthfully, I just bought my FIRST pair of New Balance shoes a couple of months ago (and I love ’em). But I will sign…

  • BrianG

    Sorry, John. I’ve been wearing New Balance since the 1970s, and I still do. Back then all of their shoes were made in the U.S.A. Today over 70 models are made in the U.S.A. Other shoe companies make their shoes overseas in sweatshops with child or prison labor. I guess your sense of morality demands that you stand with those who exploit child labor.

© 2016 AMERICAblog News. All rights reserved. · Entries RSS
CLOSE

We are in the battle of our lives

 

Donald Trump poses a unique threat to everything we hold dear -- from LGBT rights, to civil rights overall, climate change, Wall Street reform, and national defense.


We must fight back, and we CAN win this. But it will take hard work and time. I am already making preparations for a wide-ranging campaign to fight Trump's Cabinet appointees and supreme court nominations. As part of that effort, when my lease is up in NYC, I will be moving back to Washington, DC, to take the fight directly to Donald Trump.


Won't you please support my work with a generous donation? And then, follow me on Twitter and Facebook, where I do a lot of micro-blogging in addition to here on AMERICAblog.


Thanks so much for your ongoing support. Together we CAN win.

 

1. If you don't like PayPal, you can contribute here.

 

2. One-time contribution (PayPal):

$

3. Recurring monthly contribution:

$

4. Donate by check to "John Aravosis," mailed to: John Aravosis PO Box 1532 Long Island City, NY 11101-9998

Donations are NOT tax deductible.

 

Thank you so much for your support, JOHN

 

CLOSE