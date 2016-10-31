President Trump will decimate LGBT rights

Donald Trump thought it would be cute this past weekend to hold up an upside-down rainbow flag hand-scrawled with “LGBTs for Trump.”

Trump has for a while now claimed that he’s not only great on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights, but that in fact he’ll be even better for the LGBT community than Hillary Clinton.

Nothing is further from the truth.

Donald Trump’s administration will be a disaster for LGBT people. From marriage equality to trans bathroom rights, Trump is against our community, and will appoint judges and administration officials who will undermine our rights every step of the way.



I did a Facebook Live chat today, detailing why Donald Trump will be no friend of the LGBT community. Let me also add a few links to some of the issues I discuss in the video:

