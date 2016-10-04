Mike Pence is a raging homophobe

10/4/16 7:32pm by 7

Donald Trump’s choice for vice president, Mike Pence, is a homophobe.

I bring the point up, not only because tonight is the vice presidential debate between Pence and Hillary Clinton’s VP, Tim Kaine, but also because of what the former Republican governor and US senator from Virginia, George “Macaca” Allen, said on CNN today.

CNN’s Carol Costello told Allen that Trump was having a problem with minority voters, especially African-American voters, and Tim Kaine will most likely bring it up tonight; so, she asked, what should Pence say?

Allen replied: “Mike Pence should respond that our aspirations in America are for everyone, regardless of their race, their ethnicity, their religious beliefs or their sexual orientation — ought (sic) to have an equal opportunity to compete and succeed in America.”

And I thought to myself, that’s funny. Not simply funny that George Allen, who is a conservative and no friend to gay or trans people, is now wooing LGBT voters, but also funny that Allen is suggesting that Mike Pence thinks LGBT people should have a shot at the American dream.

Mike Pence most certainly does not.

Here’s my video response to all of this, via Periscope. You can also just read on below.

Pence, you see, is a Christian conservative (read: religious right), and pretty much against anything that could help LGBT people in America. Pence was against repealing Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, against marriage equality, against ENDA, and against President Obama’s directive on transgender youth using the bathrooms of their choice in public schools. Pence is also for permitting people to violate civil rights laws and discriminate against LGBT people because of their supposed religious beliefs.

And finally, Mike Pence was even against HIV/AIDS funding. What did he want to spend that money on instead of AIDS? Curing gays.

So I think it’s pretty safe to say that Mike Pence won’t be sucking up to LGBT people any time soon.

Of course, Donald Trump isn’t all pink daisies either. Trump has promised to put judges on the Supreme Court who would overturn the previous decision-making marriage equality the law of the land. And while Trump’s people actively intervened to make sure the GOP convention platform didn’t include provisions the Russians didn’t like, Trump didn’t lift a finger when Republican convention delegates came up with the most anti-gay platform in history. Huffington Post’s Jennifer Bendery has more:

The GOP adopted its most anti-LGBT platform in history at its party convention this week in Cleveland. It advocates going back to defining marriage, legally, as between one man and one woman. It supports adoption agencies that refuse to serve same-sex couples; affirms “conversion therapy,” a discredited practice of trying to turn gay people into straight people; calls for banning transgender people from using bathrooms that match their gender identity and endorses controversial legislation that would allow taxpayer-funded discrimination against same-sex married couples in the name of religious freedom.

So I’ve got my popcorn ready, but I’m not going to hold my breath waiting for Mike Pence to don a tutu and start quoting Harvey Milk.

red-donatePlease support our independent journalism with a generous donation. Help us defeat Donald Trump in November.

Follow me on Twitter & Facebook:



Tags: , , , , , , ,


Follow me on Twitter: @aravosis | @americablog | @americabloggay | Facebook | Instagram | Google+ | LinkedIn. John Aravosis is the Executive Editor of AMERICAblog, which he founded in 2004. He has a joint law degree (JD) and masters in Foreign Service from Georgetown; and has worked in the US Senate, World Bank, Children's Defense Fund, the United Nations Development Programme, and as a stringer for the Economist. He is a frequent TV pundit, having appeared on the O'Reilly Factor, Hardball, World News Tonight, Nightline, AM Joy & Reliable Sources, among others. John lives in New York City, and is the cofounder of TimeToResign.com. Bio, .

Share This Post
  • Carol Dijkhuyzen

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/a13e1fcc3aae52985e0ca5906f84c29b02a94b1e0d8edf8dab48477217942dea.jpg https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/07744f7ece639f3950fc5570039b21636eeb38c3bb1870d9220ec1cdbd0231c1.jpg DTrumped is beyond a lunatic birther..A super BIGOT!His banalisation of racism is beyond core.It has to end in November.No to imbecile dtrumped..Birthering for 5 years????and then sells off his birther supporters???Hiding his swindling taxes?Now we know why..Pence is defining ignorant racist dtrumped.

  • What scares me is that it might work. Moderates bought that kind of double-dealing in the 90s and so it scares me that they could again. Of course now it’s harder to say the opposite things to two different groups and get away with it, but people often hear what they want to hear so if they want the tax cuts but don’t want to beat up on gay people. Trump’s mentions of lbgt people is sometimes enough for people like that and I know because I’ve heard such people claim that it is.

  • UncleBucky

    Mike Pence – VP of Conversion Therapy… {facepalm}

  • Bill_Perdue

    H Clinton and Trump are recently rebranded rabid gay haters and racists. Neither will make make any attempt to be a rebranded warmonger or union buster for the obvious reasons – those will be their policies if elected.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZkK2_6H9MM

    ”Why ask what lies in Hillary Clinton’s heart? She has already shown the world that she loves war and bankers. When #BlackLivesMatter activists inquired of her inner feelings, Clinton lectured them “about what she believed was their flawed strategy” and “told them to change laws and policies, not minds.” Clinton’s record is clear: “Her racist and anti-working class policies have ruined countless lives.”http://www.blackagendareport.com/category/who-dat/hillary-clinton

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jaz1J0s-cL4

    The race to the bottom is a stampede.

  • 月黑风高夜，访问博客时！

  • goulo

    It’s certainly been strange watching Trump try ridiculously to sell himself to gays as a gay rights supporter (especially after the Orlando attack), while his supporters, his party, and his chosen VP candidate are all so blatantly and explicitly hostile to gay rights.

  • 0

© 2016 AMERICAblog News. All rights reserved. · Entries RSS
CLOSE

We are in the battle of our lives

 

Donald Trump poses a unique threat to everything we hold dear -- from LGBT rights, to civil rights overall, climate change, Wall Street reform, and national defense.


We must fight back, and we CAN win this. But it will take hard work and time. I am already making preparations for a wide-ranging campaign to fight Trump's Cabinet appointees and supreme court nominations. As part of that effort, when my lease is up in NYC, I will be moving back to Washington, DC, to take the fight directly to Donald Trump.


Won't you please support my work with a generous donation? And then, follow me on Twitter and Facebook, where I do a lot of micro-blogging in addition to here on AMERICAblog.


Thanks so much for your ongoing support. Together we CAN win.

 

1. If you don't like PayPal, you can contribute here.

 

2. One-time contribution (PayPal):

$

3. Recurring monthly contribution:

$

4. Donate by check to "John Aravosis," mailed to: John Aravosis PO Box 1532 Long Island City, NY 11101-9998

Donations are NOT tax deductible.

 

Thank you so much for your support, JOHN

 

CLOSE