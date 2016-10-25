Hillary Clinton’s real record on LGBT rights

There’s been a lot of recent talk by Trump supporters, and some millennials, about how Hillary “isn’t very good” on LGBT rights.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

I was there in the 1990s, working on LGBT rights in Washington, DC., and I’m going to share some LGBT history with you.

In a nutshell, Hillary rocks on our issues.

Please support our independent journalism with a generous donation. Help us defeat Donald Trump in November.

Follow me on Twitter & Facebook:

Follow @aravosis



